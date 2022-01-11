ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Butter Bells Are The Kitchen Essential No One On TikTok Knew Existed

By Bella Gerard
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWXkH_0dii1pWH00

Please Lord, tell me I’m not the only one on butter bell Tiktok. And while we’re at it, tell me I’m not the only one who had no idea what a butter bell was?! As a lover of all things dairy, butter has a special place in my heart—but apparently, I have not been storing mine properly. It’s possible that every granny in my life has been holding out on me, because my first time seeing a butter bell was on my For You Page.

Apparently, I’m not the only one. When a few users started showing off their butter bells on TikTok, views skyrocketed ( This video by @bellabooslunchesofficial has 4.9 million views) and commenters shared both praise and criticism for the humble butter bell. Many, like myself, were both impressed and mystified that they’d never seen one before. Others were highly skeptical, claiming butter belongs in the refrigerator and not left out all damn day.

At first, I felt the same—but then I learned how the butter bell works. First, you add cold water to the jar’s base. Next, you fill the bell (a.k.a. the lid) with butter, making sure to really pack it in so there are no air bubbles. When the lid is placed back on top of the jar, an air-tight seal forms, ensuring the butter stays fresh. If you’re a visual learner, @officialphilcollins has a great tutorial (and no, it’s not the real Phil Collins, sorry to disappoint).

And not just fresh, but perfectly spreadable! No more waiting for your refrigerated butter to soften before enjoying your toast. Truly, the perfect spreadability is what makes butter straight from the bell so spectacular. You win again, TikTok.

Below, check out a few of the butter bells I’m currently debating buying. Anyone want to come over for some TikTok and toast?

The Original Butter Bell Crock in Goldenrod

This classic butter bell comes in six shades and has an 88 percent 5-star rating on Amazon. “These are beautiful bells and good quality,” says one reviewer, Jae K. “The butter is kept fresh and at perfect spreading temperature. Storing butter in your bell also brings out the full flavor.”

Buy: The Original Butter Bell Crock $27.95

The Original Butter Bell Crock in Golden Yellow

Another option available on Amazon Prime is this butter bell , which comes in 11 hues. With over 4,000 ratings and 4.6 overall stars, it’s a safe bet. “So, I have been living in the dark ages with cold butter and trying to spread it on soft bread,” reads a review by BusyMom1. “I was in disbelief, but I ordered it to see if it worked. Much to my surprise, I have been blissfully spreading soft butter onto everything I can!”

Buy: The Original Butter Bell Crock $26.95

Ceramic Butter Keeper

If you’re not ready to splurge on your dream bell, this butter bell is just $11 bucks—even less if you’re a Bed Bath and Beyond member! It’s also the perfect neutral pick for gifting your favorite baker or hostess, as complements most kitchen decor styles.



Ceramic Butter Keeper $10.99


Buy Now

Butter Keeper Blue French Handmade Pottery

Oh, so you’re already into butter bells and want a bougie one? Support a small business and buy something custom on Etsy! This butter bell may be more expensive, but it doubles as a beautiful piece of pottery you can display on your kitchen counter 24/7.



Butter Keeper Blue French Handmade… $58


Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0dii1pWH00

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $20 Instant Pot Hack Is ‘Truly a Life Saver’ & Their New ‘Go-To’ Kitchen Accessory

Time-saving kitchen appliances are all the rage right now, and along with air fryers, Instant Pots offer up some of our fav time-saving recipes. The 9-in-1 kitchen appliance serves up the fluffiest rice, the smoothest soup and the heartiest meat—it can even bake a cake thanks to its many pre-set cooking settings. But with the limitless possibilities, remembering the various cook times can be tricky. However, we found a kitchen accessory that takes the guesswork out of whipping up your favorite meals. The Instant Pot Official Cutting Board is here to end your habit of Googling every recipe step from start...
RECIPES
StyleCaster

TikTok Is Bringing Back The Round Brush & This One Is Jennifer Aniston-Approved

There is no trend that TikTok won’t bring back—wrinkle patches? Check. Drugstore foundation? You bet. Huge ’90s-inspired blowouts? Say less. This latest resurgence has quite literally been the only thing I’ve seen on my feed as of late. So many users are showing off their Dyson Airwraps or touting their favorite round brush techniques to get bigger, bolder curls for 2022. It’s been a while since round brushes have been mainstream—usually it’s just the professionals at the salon using them. But, now that at-home styling has become the norm, consumers everywhere are getting their hands on their first blowout brushes. So,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

This $12 Kitchen Gadget Chops Garlic in Seconds & Saves You From Sticky, Smelly Fingers

When you’re cooking dinner from scratch, there can be a lot of prep involved. You have to dice onions, cube veggies, cut protein and so much more. Loads of recipes require minced garlic to add flavor, but let’s be honest, mincing the aromatic is anything but joyful. This step might be the most tedious one of the bunch, but thankfully, there’s a kitchen gadget that makes it much less annoying. Chef’n’s GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper does all the work for you. It’s the tiniest, simplest appliance that can mince up to three whole cloves of garlic in one go. The brand couldn’t have...
RECIPES
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bell#Bells#Dairy#Food Drink#Bellabooslunchesofficial
Mashed

TikTok Reveals Large Rats In This Popular Grocery Store Chain

Do you know what doesn't make a good advertisement for a store? Rats. Do you know what one Kroger apparently has? Rats. More specifically, at least one location of the popular grocery chain has at least one rat, according to a TikTok video from December 22. In the video, we see someone holding a rubbish bin, trying to corner a rat scurrying over a display of turkeys. After a few seconds, the critter jumps out of the poultry bin to investigate other parts of the store. Over the scene, text reads "It's the big ass rats in Kroger tho!!" As of writing, the video has been watched 5.6 million times.
PETS
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Will Help You Peel Hard Boiled Eggs in Seconds

Whether you’re whipping up deviled eggs, egg salad, or just snacking on a hard boiled egg, there’s one pesky problem that always gets in the way. That’s right, we’re talking about the stubborn shell. Peeling it away from the eggy goodness inside can feel like a battle against tiny shards or take so long that you forget why you even wanted to eat it in the first place.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 7 Pre-Made Winter Soups That Taste Like They Came Straight from a Restaurant

Where would we be without Costco? It’s hard to even imagine what life was like before we got a Costco membership, but it’s safe to say that we were eating way worse food. Life without the Costco bakery? Unimaginable, especially after trying their ham and cheese pastries. These days, we raid Costco every couple of weeks, so that when we get a craving we can reach into the fridge or pantry instead of ordering expensive takeout. Our latest Costco favorite? Prepared soups. These aren’t the canned condensed soups of your childhood, either – they’re so good, you could close your...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Real Reason Kellogg's Corn Flakes Has A Rooster Mascot

Corn Flakes are the product of a mistake. According to Serious Eats, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, a staunch vegetarian, was immersed in a health movement known as "biological living," the tenets of which included more bathing, more exercising, and consuming less meat and more whole grains. In 1877, he was trying to create an alternative breakfast for Americans, who then typically started their day with a large meal. His quest led to the development of a dough that was inadvertently left out overnight. When the stale dough was rolled out, it flaked, and Kellogg, along with his brother Will, decided to bake it anyway. What we now know as cereal was invented in that moment.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
101.5 WPDH

Entenmann’s Makes a Big Change, Customers Are Not Happy

You may have noticed something different in that box of Entenmann's. Let's face it, no one likes change. But when someone messes with something as iconic as Entemann's donuts, there's going to be some pushback. If you've been anywhere near the donut display at the endcap of your favorite grocery...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatingWell

6 Things You Should Never Put in the Air Fryer

There's literally nothing you can't put in an air fryer, if you can jam it in the basket. But that doesn't mean you should. Try telling that to global singing/air-frying sensation Air Fryer Guy, and you might hear otherwise. Birthed by TikTok and our seemingly unanimous need to fry foods with less oil and more air, Air Fryer Guy's viral videos almost exclusively feature him air-frying ANYTHING. Although the notorious AFG may have a few lessons to teach us about what to absolutely, under no circumstances, never ever put in your air fryer, he is not the ultimate authority. A simple Googling will show how much conflicting information there is out there. So we've read the manuals of Amazon's three top-selling air fryers and crowdsourced YouTube for the things that you should never put in your favorite countertop appliance.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
Inverse

50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

10 Surprising Ways to Use Dawn Dish Soap — Beyond Cleaning the Dishes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years I’ve become a dedicated Dawn dish soap devotee. I’ve put it to the test time and again, and it always comes out on top. Not only does it cut through the grease and clean dishes better than anything else I’ve tried, but it turns out this hard-working soap is also good for so much more than washing dishes.
LIFESTYLE
The Daily South

Should You Be Refrigerating Bread?

There was a time when you'd find a on nearly every countertop in the country. They were a fixture until the mid-20th century. Although they might not be as common today, this doesn't mean you don't need a place to store your bread. If you want to maintain a clutter-free kitchen, you might find yourself looking for an out-of-the-way place to store your loaves. A place like the refrigerator might make sense aesthetically since it frees up counter space, but is a cold environment like a fridge really the best place to store bread? To find out, we asked Kimberly Baker, Extensions Food Programs and Safety director at Clemson University if you should store bread in the refrigerator. This is what we learned.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The Last Thing to Do with a Jar of Mayonnaise Before You Rinse It Out

You learn a lot about your future spouse when you eat with them. One of the things I learned about my husband was that he likes to dip cooked broccoli in mayonnaise. I found this out many years ago when we were eating a meal with friends, and my now husband asked for mayo. I couldn’t figure out what he wanted it for until I watched, incredulous, as he swooped the broccoli through the mayo and popped it into his mouth with a smile. Guess who regularly uses mayo as a broccoli condiment now? Yep, our entire family of seven — including me!
HOME & GARDEN
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

38K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy