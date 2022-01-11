Butter Bells Are The Kitchen Essential No One On TikTok Knew Existed

Please Lord, tell me I’m not the only one on butter bell Tiktok. And while we’re at it, tell me I’m not the only one who had no idea what a butter bell was?! As a lover of all things dairy, butter has a special place in my heart—but apparently, I have not been storing mine properly. It’s possible that every granny in my life has been holding out on me, because my first time seeing a butter bell was on my For You Page.

Apparently, I’m not the only one. When a few users started showing off their butter bells on TikTok, views skyrocketed ( This video by @bellabooslunchesofficial has 4.9 million views) and commenters shared both praise and criticism for the humble butter bell. Many, like myself, were both impressed and mystified that they’d never seen one before. Others were highly skeptical, claiming butter belongs in the refrigerator and not left out all damn day.

At first, I felt the same—but then I learned how the butter bell works. First, you add cold water to the jar’s base. Next, you fill the bell (a.k.a. the lid) with butter, making sure to really pack it in so there are no air bubbles. When the lid is placed back on top of the jar, an air-tight seal forms, ensuring the butter stays fresh. If you’re a visual learner, @officialphilcollins has a great tutorial (and no, it’s not the real Phil Collins, sorry to disappoint).

And not just fresh, but perfectly spreadable! No more waiting for your refrigerated butter to soften before enjoying your toast. Truly, the perfect spreadability is what makes butter straight from the bell so spectacular. You win again, TikTok.

Below, check out a few of the butter bells I’m currently debating buying. Anyone want to come over for some TikTok and toast?

The Original Butter Bell Crock in Goldenrod

This classic butter bell comes in six shades and has an 88 percent 5-star rating on Amazon. “These are beautiful bells and good quality,” says one reviewer, Jae K. “The butter is kept fresh and at perfect spreading temperature. Storing butter in your bell also brings out the full flavor.”

Buy: The Original Butter Bell Crock $27.95

The Original Butter Bell Crock in Golden Yellow

Another option available on Amazon Prime is this butter bell , which comes in 11 hues. With over 4,000 ratings and 4.6 overall stars, it’s a safe bet. “So, I have been living in the dark ages with cold butter and trying to spread it on soft bread,” reads a review by BusyMom1. “I was in disbelief, but I ordered it to see if it worked. Much to my surprise, I have been blissfully spreading soft butter onto everything I can!”

Buy: The Original Butter Bell Crock $26.95

Ceramic Butter Keeper

If you’re not ready to splurge on your dream bell, this butter bell is just $11 bucks—even less if you’re a Bed Bath and Beyond member! It’s also the perfect neutral pick for gifting your favorite baker or hostess, as complements most kitchen decor styles.

Butter Keeper Blue French Handmade Pottery

Oh, so you’re already into butter bells and want a bougie one? Support a small business and buy something custom on Etsy! This butter bell may be more expensive, but it doubles as a beautiful piece of pottery you can display on your kitchen counter 24/7.