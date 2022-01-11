ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars: Glenn Weiss Returning as Telecast Director

By Scott Feinberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
Glenn Weiss , the preeminent director of televised award shows, will direct the 94th Oscars , the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Will Packer , the producer of the March 27 event, which will be televised on ABC , announced Tuesday.

“You need someone with the deep technical knowledge and creative insights of Glenn to create an Oscars show that truly celebrates a global love of film,” Packer said in a statement. “I’m fortunate to be working with him.”

This will be Weiss’ seventh consecutive Oscars in the director’s chair. His direction of two prior Oscars ceremonies brought him Primetime Emmy Awards wins — he famously proposed to his fiancée upon accepting one of them — and he was widely celebrated for his deft handling of the final minutes of the 89th Oscars, when the wrong film was announced as best picture, throwing the ceremony into chaos.

Weiss’ other directing credits, which date back 32 years, include 20 editions of the Tonys (for which he won three other Primetime Emmys) and 2020’s virtual Democratic National Convention.

