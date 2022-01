You’ll be able to pick up at-home COVID-19 tests for free starting Saturday as long as you have private health insurance, the federal government announced. Insurance companies and group health plans will be required to pay for eight over-the-counter COVID-19 tests per person per month starting Jan. 15, according to new rules announced Monday by the Department of Health and Human Services. The tests will either be paid for upfront by their health plan or the customer will be able to get reimbursed for them. There won’t be any limit on the number of free tests if they’re ordered by a physician. Previously, insurance companies were required to cover only tests given at a testing site or a doctor’s office—not the over-the-counter, take-home kind.

