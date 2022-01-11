ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Samaritas Foster Care receives five-figure donation

By Madalyn Buursma
 5 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Samaritas Foster Care is receiving a five-figure donation from a national company.

ZoomInfo on Tuesday announced the Michigan nonprofit would be receiving the donation as part of the company’s Winter Donation Drive. The company did not say exactly how much its Grand Rapids employees raised for Samaritas, but said it was in the mid-five figures range.

Samaritas serves over 20,000 people across the state, ZoomInfo said in a release. The faith-based nonprofit offers many services, including its foster care program . It also helps refugees resettle, offers transitional homes for those in need and provides housing for seniors.

