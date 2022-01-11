United Airlines is reducing flights amid Omicron surge
5 days ago
United Airlines said it is reducing its flight schedule in hopes of stemming Covid-related staffing shortages that have caused thousands of flight cancellations across the industry. In a new company-wide memo, CEO Scott Kirby said the airline is "reducing our near-term schedules to make sure we have the staffing...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were dozens of flight delays and cancellations as a snowstorm swept into the Baltimore/Washington metro region on Sunday, according to data provided by FlightAware.
The flight-tracking website showed that there were 114 flight delays and 121 flight cancellations at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as of 11:15 p.m.
Southwest Airlines was responsible for over half of the canceled flights—with 91 flights canceled.
The company also had the largest number of delayed flights. It shouldered 88 of the 114 delays, per the data.
Airport staff worked around the clock to keep runways, roadways, and parking lots safe, according to air service officials. About 140 BWI Marshall Airport employees perform snow removal operations on runways and taxiways. Meanwhile, contractor personnel provided additional support to remove snow from roadways and public parking lots, officials said in a statement on Sunday.
About 60 specialized vehicles were used for snow removal operations.
Flights could still be impacted by the weather on Monday, officials cautioned.
All but one flight scheduled for Sunday at Erie International Airport has been cancelled, according to the flight monitor. United flight 3799 leaving for Washington Dulles International Airport is still scheduled for 8 a.m. Sunday's canceled flights include:. American 5715 arriving from Charlotte at 2:51 p.m. United 3807 arriving from...
Columbia Parks and Recreation confirmed with ABC 17 News that American Airlines is set to reduce the number of flights out of Columbia Regional Airport beginning in February.
The post American Airlines joins United in decreasing flights out of Columbia Regional Airport appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
United Airlines has announced it's dropping 11 routes to small cities from its hubs in Houston, Denver, and Chicago. The airline now joins Delta and American who have also stopped service to some low demand markets since the pandemic started. This as United continues to deal with employee sick calls because of the latest COVID-19 surge, officials say close to 3,000 of United's employees have tested positive for coronavirus and are out from work, this despite being one of the first companies in the country to announce a vaccine mandate for workers.
United Airlines Holdings (UAL -0.5%) is reducing its schedule for the short term to adjust to a high number of employees that have tested positive for COVID. CEO Scott Kirby says about 3K workers are out with COVID at the moment, which is about 4% of the total workforce. Across the U.S., the number of people in hospital ICUs due directly to COVID is at 23K vs. the pandemic high of 30K.
How bad has the Omicron variant affected staffing shortages at airlines, which have endured a nearly three-week meltdown of delays and cancellations?. Just ask United Airlines. New Southwest CEO Says 2022 Will Still Be Transition Year for... Marriott Guests Can Now Purchase Travel Insurance When They... The Chicago-based carrier said...
The omicron variant continues to impact air travel, causing delays and cancellations at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport and around the country. “The undercurrent of all of this, from Christmas and New Year’s and all the way back through the fall and summer and even spring of 2021, these kinds of mass cancelations have become really routine.”
Remember back in 2020 at the start of the pandemic when the Diamond Princess taught the world everything they never wanted to know about contagion as the then-novel coronavirus tore through the massive cruise ship, infecting 712 out of the 3,711 passengers?. Well, fast forward two years, and another ocean...
Continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the omicron variant spreading rapidly, have prompted Alaska Airlines to announce a 10% reduction in departures through the end of January, airline officials said. A reduction in the number of flights will give the carrier the flexibility and capacity needed to reset while...
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said on Thursday it will further reduce passenger flights until the end of March, as the city tightens coronavirus restrictions. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
A Brazilian flight attendant working for United Airlines has posed as a late Atlanta boy for two decades, according to federal prosecutors. 49-year-old Ricardo Cesar Guedes is accused of stealing the identity of a late Atlanta boy, William Ericson Ladd, who died in an accident in 1979 in Washington state. Guedes used Ladd’s identity to apply for a US passport in 1998 and renew it six times through 2020, a federal complaint shows.
This is quite a story — a United Airlines flight attendant has been arrested after working for 23 years using the stolen identity of a person who he had never met, who passed away at a young age. In this post:. How did the flight attendant get busted?. Brazilian...
Airlines have canceled more than 15,000 flights since Christmas Eve as industry chaos persisted through the weekend, with 2,700 flights canceled Sunday on top of 2,700 flights that were scrapped on New Year’s Day. The problem arises from staffing shortages due to the surge of the omicron variant of...
Many Americans are dreaming about road trips these days as air travel appears to be only getting worse. More than 2,600 U.S. flights were canceled on Sunday due to inclement weather and the Omicron variant, which is causing severe staffing shortages among crews. That's on top of the 2,700 cancellations on Saturday, with delays seen for the majority of flights that managed to take off over the weekend.
ROCK SPRINGS — United Airlines has cancelled flights out of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport tonight and tomorrow morning due to ongoing industry-wide crew shortages, said Airport Director Devon Brubaker. According to a social media post from the airport, tonight’s arrival from Denver and Monday morning’s departure to Denver...
