Jerry Jones already has a replacement coach in mind for Mike McCarthy if the Cowboys fail to meet postseason expectations. No pressure, Mike. Jones has said already that it’s Super Bowl or bust for the Cowboys this postseason. That’s a tall order for a team that hasn’t even played in the Super Bowl since 1996. And don’t forget the Cowboys will most likely have to get past teams like the Buccaneers and Packers to even reach the Super Bowl, and that’ll only be possible if they beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO