Photos: Jerome Bettis through the years

The Packers get to sit back and relax during the first round of the NFL postseason after earning the top seed in the NFC. Green Bay will host a Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers after San Fran dumped the Cowboys, 23-17. The second round game at Lambeau Field will be played either Saturday, Jan. 22 or Sunday, Jan. 23. We will update this article with date for the game as well as what time does the Packers Divisional Round playoff game start as soon as the NFL makes the announcement.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO