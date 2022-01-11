Photos: Jerome Bettis through the years

A former NFL player is heading back to school. Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome “The Bus” Bettis left Notre Dame 27 years ago to play in the NFL but promised himself he would return. Bettis re-enrolled at Notre Dame in 2020. He posted on Twitter that he was starting...
In the wake of Mike Zimmer’s firing, the Minnesota Vikings have a long list of criteria for their next head coach. They need to find someone who can build a culture while also saying hello in the hallway. The Vikings need to find someone who doesn’t treat the offense as an afterthought and can develop their franchise quarterback. And they need someone that can sell hope to a franchise that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in 46 years.
Arguably one of the greatest linebackers to ever step foot on the football field, Zach Thomas, is still waiting to hear his name called for the Hall of Fame. During his illustrious career, Thomas racked up 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 74 tackles for loss and 17 interceptions. In 13 NFL seasons he earned five All-Pro honors, seven Pro-Bowl appearances and twice lead the league in tackles.
Apparently, the postseason means open season on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Because everybody is taking pot shots. Meanwhile, ex-Steeler Melvin Ingram III is getting praise from his new Kansas City Chiefs teammates. And the Robert Morris women’s hockey team can add a third Olympian to its list of alumni. All...
Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
Sunday marked the end of the season for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and the beginning of a new chapter in the love story of team cheerleader Benjamin Ajani and his boyfriend, Dominic Williams, who surprised Ajani with a marriage proposal at the final game. After the national anthem and...
Earlier this season, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepped away from the field to focus on his mental health. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, this situation involving Ridley’s self assessment has not changed, but the Falcons are still holding out hope that they’ll have their 27-year-old wideout back for the 2022 season.
FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
It didn’t take very long for us to get a highly questionable penalty in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. On the Buccaneers’ first drive of the game, the Eagles were called for a very questionable roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady. Brady was hit...
Most of the sports world has been doubting Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers all season. Those doubts continue on Sunday. The Steelers, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, are set to take on the No. 2 seed Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday night.
