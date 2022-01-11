ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REAL SPLASHY RADIO EP. 2 W/ DOGF*CK

By Sap Evans
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin me friends and cohorts as we do a deep dive with my dear friend Dogf*ck as we do a deep dive on personality tests, listing off each others strengths. Listen close for the secrets to living a happier life! We discussed linguistics in-depth for a bit, they’ve taught me time...

Off to a great start

Tune in for new Music from Jake Xerxes Fussell, Ovlov, Spritualized, Silverbacks, The Soundcarriers, Mega Bog, Kit Sebastian, The Altered Hours and much more. Jake Xerxes Fussell, “Rolling Mills Are Burning Down”. from Good and Green Again. Paradise of Bachelors - 2022. Spiritualized, “Crazy”. from Crazy - Single.
MUSIC
genre charts for Jan 11

4 ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS Raise The Roof Rounder/Concord. 4 LITTLE SIMZ Sometimes I Might Be Introvert AGE 101. 5 DJ 2-TONE JONES Contraband From India Self-Released. 7 BLACKLIQ AND MOPES Time Is The Price Strange Famous. 8 GENESIS OWUSU Smiling With No Teeth House Anxiety/Ourness. 9 JOHNNY CIGGS...
ENTERTAINMENT
Galaxy Girl – 20220113 – Funtown

I’ve got a few songs about snow and being cold in the mix to remind ME to remind YOU about the weather forecast. I’ll also play a song by a real dummy. Meaning he’s a ventriloquist dummy. Because sometimes I have to shake it up with something weird. Anyway, tune in this week for music by Elliott Smith, ULNA, Low, Aquaserge, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Kolezanka, Django Django, Can, and much more! Thanks for listening!
MUSIC
Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC
Anglophile Grandfather Clock Angst… rip Ronnie Spector

This morning’s show features new music by Cousin kula, Honeyglaze, Spiritualized, Pozi, Jetstream Pony and Cate Le Bon; a tribute to Ronnie Spector who we lost this week; heavy hitting new releases from 50 years ago, indie 80’s madness and 60’s deep cuts. That’s about all i can fit in. Cheers.
MUSIC
PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP AND BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 1/16/2022

Good morning and welcome to another set. Starting off the New Year on a Great Note with lots of jumping new music to get you off on a Snowy Day ! Enjoy. BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Cyrus Chestnut, Billy Harper, Cedar Walton, Al Foster, Horace Parlan, Jimmy Cobb, JJ Johnson, Ford Eaglin, Michael Urbaniak, Lew Soloff.
MUSIC
Vibe

50 Cent Shares ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Theme Song Ahead Of Series Premiere

We are less than one month away from the series premiere of Power Book IV: Force—the fourth spin-off from the Power cinematic universe—and 50 Cent is coming in hot with a new theme song. “Power Powder Respect” featuring Chicago’s own Lil Durk and Jeremih was released on all digital streaming platforms on Wednesday (Jan. 12). First teased on 50’s Instagram, the executive producer of the franchise wrote, “New FORCE theme song, Boom/Chicago vibes/GreenLightGang, bullseye i don’t miss.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) On the full track, the Queens mogul raps, “Come back when them cameras out,...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Bridget Everett’s Comedy Can Be Blue on Stage But ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Leans Into the Tender Moments

Although Bridget Everett has a number of impressive screen credits on her résumé — from films “Trainwreck” and “Patti Cake$” to such television shows as “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Lady Dynamite” and “Unbelievable” — she is also known for work on stage. Touring with her band, The Tender Moments, and starring in several comedy cabaret shows has allowed her to show off her musical talents, and now she is getting the chance to do that on a larger scale with “Somebody Somewhere.” In the HBO series launching Jan. 16 at 10:30 p.m., her character, Sam, finds new purpose in a community...
Kyle Huval’s new release-Amedee’s Waltz

Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers’ 2021 release – Amedee’s Waltz just arrived! DJ Talia debuts that and sends you a melange of the best Cajun, Zydeco, Creole, Swamp Pop from SWLA. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:. Don Montoucet & Ses...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

EP Review: Burial - ANTIDAWN

It isn’t often that Burial releases a new project, but here we are – 2022 delivering the goods right at the outset. It has been over 14 years since Untrue was released and the mysterious producer hasn’t put out an album since. There have been compilations, singles, collaborations and short EPs, but a full-length LP has still evaded us. While his new project ANTIDAWN is another EP, its lengthy run-time of 43 minutes gives the listener quite a bit of music to work with as if its an album.
MUSIC
Never Underestimate The Lure Of Nostalgia

Since I’m still a little hesitant about jumping into 2022, we’re going to take a look back at the music of 2002. That’s 20 years ago, kids, officially putting these songs in the “retro” category. WRIR wasn’t around in 2002, only getting on the air...
MUSIC
LFTA: Led Zeppelin

3.14.75 (San Diego Sports Arena – San Diego, CA) In My Time Of Dying (Blind Willie Johnson cover) Dazed & Confused (Jack Holmes cover) Playlist temporarily unavailable. Michael Dickerson Live from the Audience January 15th, 2022. Posted In: Music, Music Shows.
SAN DIEGO, CA
What the Fontaine?!: MLK Weekend 2022 (01/14/22)

PODCAST (stream or download) ———————————————————————————————— Iggy Pop – Shakin’ All Over [Johnny Kidd & The Pirates cover]. Peter...
MUSIC
ready to roll

After weeks of Christmas playlists, best-of playlists and assorted other non-new music playlists, I’m finally here with a playlist of new songs, with a handful of throwbacks, including two songs remembering Ronnie Spector. I’m ready to roll. How ’bout you?. Show Archive. Play show / Add show...
MUSIC
Fort Worth Weekly

A Most Efficient EP

Although it’s a certainty that some brownline-framed-glasses-sporting internet-bullying parvenu — armed with an underground music XP dwarfing that of the average mortal local music journalist — would all too eagerly expose the assessment for its sheer contemptible and laughable ignorance, it is mostly accepted that the origins of experimental noise-punk begins with Steve Albini — at least as far as introducing the sound to more than the handful of quaalude-addled onlookers who just happened to be present at some forgotten band’s only show at a loft in Hell’s Kitchen in 1968. In the ’80s with his band Big Black, and later in the ’90s with Shellac, the acerbic, often-controversial musician/producer opened a space where atonal, brittle guitars, ear-piercing feedback, and confusing, syncopated rhythms seemed to provide the perfect sonic accompaniment to primal screaming vocals barking out lyrics riddled with taboos.
FORT WORTH, TX
allaccess.com

KVVL/Maryville, MO Flips To '97.1 Real Alternative Radio'

REGIONAL MEDIA Classic Rock KVVL/MARYVILLE, MO flips to "97.1 REAL ALTERNATIVE RADIO" starting TODAY (1/14) with THE BOB & TOM SHOW in mornings. KVVL's playlist will include Alternative and New Wave standbys like THE CARS, TALKING HEADS, R.E.M., THE CURE and U2. The station will feature a "SMELLS LIKE LUNCH SHOW" with nothing but the '90s and a FIVE@5 segment will spotlight a different theme every day.
MARYVILLE, MO

