REAL SPLASHY RADIO EP. 2 W/ DOGF*CK

Although it’s a certainty that some brownline-framed-glasses-sporting internet-bullying parvenu — armed with an underground music XP dwarfing that of the average mortal local music journalist — would all too eagerly expose the assessment for its sheer contemptible and laughable ignorance, it is mostly accepted that the origins of experimental noise-punk begins with Steve Albini — at least as far as introducing the sound to more than the handful of quaalude-addled onlookers who just happened to be present at some forgotten band’s only show at a loft in Hell’s Kitchen in 1968. In the ’80s with his band Big Black, and later in the ’90s with Shellac, the acerbic, often-controversial musician/producer opened a space where atonal, brittle guitars, ear-piercing feedback, and confusing, syncopated rhythms seemed to provide the perfect sonic accompaniment to primal screaming vocals barking out lyrics riddled with taboos.

