Prosperity Group Advisors – The #1 Mistake That Retirees Make

As retirees kick off the new year, high inflation and strong investment returns may leave many wondering how much cash they need to have handy. Some experts may suggest a buffer for day-to-day expenses to protect retirees from market dips. There's no "magic answer," as retirees have different incomes and...
A midsize brokerage that’s part of one of the largest wealth managers failed to supervise a risky alternative product any differently than a traditional mutual fund, according to FINRA. Registered representatives of Advisor Group’s Triad Advisors sold $2.3 million worth of shares in the LJM Preservation & Growth Fund...
If you get Social Security benefits but still earn income from other sources, it's important to be aware of how this so-called provisional income affects your taxes. The good news is, there are still...
The rule of thumb for collecting Social Security benefits is the earlier you claim, the less you will receive via your monthly check. Conversely, the longer you wait, the larger your monthly benefit...
FEATURE —One of the fundamental financial concepts, the time value of money, says that the current value of a sum of money is worth more than the future value of that same amount. The principle of the time value of money comes from implicit costs, known as “opportunity costs.”...
Given that the future is always uncertain, planning for it can seem a little daunting. Or worse, something you can keep putting off indefinitely. However, this is all valuable time that could be spent...
AUTOMATIC child tax credit payments worth up to $2,000 “are still there” for millions of struggling Americans, a top Democratic senator says. The child tax credit program was temporarily expanded from $2,000 to $3,600 last year by President Biden. Six monthly checks, worth up to $300 per child,...
The Supplemental Security Income program provides a monthly benefit to adults and children with a disability or blindness and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to...
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program gives help each year to assist taxpayers with their form preparations, and has resumed the service with the onset of the 2022 tax season. Tax-Aide sites will begin...
Some retirees on Social Security may be disappointed by the deposit amount they see on the first bank statement of 2022. Others who are just starting their Social Security benefits for the first time may also be in for an unwelcome surprise. The amount they’re seeing may not measure up to what they had been expecting.
