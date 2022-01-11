GA’s Secretary of State speaks election integrity ahead of POTUS visit

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Tuesday morning Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hosted a press conference at the Georgia Capitol.

The Secretary of State used the time to offer four ‘election integrity’ suggestions to the federal government ahead of a visit from the President of the United States (POTUS) to Atlanta.

“President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are coming here later today to push for policies that will undermine the integrity of our elections , ” said Raffenperger.

Raffenspreger suggested the Biden administration’s plans seek to regulate the rules to favor Democrats.

The President and the Vice President plan to speak Tuesday in Atlanta on right-to-vote legislation and election integrity.

According to White House, the bills are designed to strengthen the 1965 Voting Rights Act and improve election laws from redistricting to campaign finance.

Raffensperger offered four voting legislation alternatives for national lawmakers during his press briefing.

First, Raffensperger called for a constitutional amendment that only American citizens are voting in the country’s elections.

“America’s leaders should be elected by America’s citizens. It’s as easy as that,” Raffensperger argued.

Second, Raffensperger suggested the country consider national voter ID laws.

Third, he called for a nationwide ban on ballot harvesting.

Finally, Georgia’s Secretary of State called on Congress to cut down the black-out period prior to an election for list maintenance.

Raffensperger said the 90 day black-out makes it “essentially impossible” for the state to update voter rolls during an election year.

The President and Harris are scheduled to speak at the Atlanta University Center Consortium on the grounds of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

