ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

GA’s Secretary of State speaks election integrity ahead of POTUS visit

By Steven Poeling
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSelv_0dihylEs00

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Tuesday morning Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hosted a press conference at the Georgia Capitol.

The Secretary of State used the time to offer four ‘election integrity’ suggestions to the federal government ahead of a visit from the President of the United States (POTUS) to Atlanta.

Watch the full press event in the video player above.

“President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are coming here later today to push for policies that will undermine the integrity of our elections , ” said Raffenperger.

Raffenspreger suggested the Biden administration’s plans seek to regulate the rules to favor Democrats.

The President and the Vice President plan to speak Tuesday in Atlanta on right-to-vote legislation and election integrity.

According to White House, the bills are designed to strengthen the 1965 Voting Rights Act and improve election laws from redistricting to campaign finance.

Biden to push voting rights bill, filibuster reform during GA visit

Raffensperger offered four voting legislation alternatives for national lawmakers during his press briefing.

First, Raffensperger called for a constitutional amendment that only American citizens are voting in the country’s elections.

“America’s leaders should be elected by America’s citizens. It’s as easy as that,” Raffensperger argued.

Second, Raffensperger suggested the country consider national voter ID laws.

Third, he called for a nationwide ban on ballot harvesting.

Finally, Georgia’s Secretary of State called on Congress to cut down the black-out period prior to an election for list maintenance.

Raffensperger said the 90 day black-out makes it “essentially impossible” for the state to update voter rolls during an election year.

The President and Harris are scheduled to speak at the Atlanta University Center Consortium on the grounds of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJBF

McMaster, AG Wilson praise SCOTUS vaccine ruling

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster responded to Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that blocked a vaccine mandate for employers, saying employers could “breathe a little easier.” “Today’s SCOTUS ruling on OSHA is a victory for the rule of law, federalism, and the Constitution,” McMaster tweeted. “South Carolina employers can breathe a […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
KTVZ

Trump allies’ fake Electoral College certificates offer fresh insights about plot to overturn Biden’s victory

In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump’s allies sent fake certificates to the National Archives declaring that Trump won seven states that he actually lost. The documents had no impact on the outcome of the election, but they are yet another example of how Team Trump tried to subvert the Electoral College — a key line of inquiry for the January 6 committee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Trump's stolen election claims drive record fundraising in secretary of state races

Former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 election are raising the stakes in swing-state secretary of state races, with Democratic and Republican candidates alike pulling in record-breaking fundraising hauls, HuffPost reports. As President Biden pushes his voting rights bills in Congress and Republican-controlled...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
WRDW-TV

Ga. Democrats respond to Kemp’s State of the State address

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) - A state senator for Richmond County accused Brian Kemp of focusing on made-up issues in Georgia schools when the governor gave his State of the State address Thursday. Democratic state Sen. Harold Jones said the governor instead should have discussed funding to support schoolchildren who live in...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Campaign Finance#Secretary Of State#Democrats#Ga#Wsav#The Georgia Capitol#American#Clark Atlanta University#Morehouse College
HuffingtonPost

GOP Election Deniers Are On Pace To Raise Record Sums For Secretary Of State Races

Republicans who’ve pushed the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump are hauling in massive amounts of money to fuel secretary of state campaigns this year, with candidates in key swing states on pace to raise record sums for contests that have taken on new significance thanks to the GOP’s efforts to exert all-out partisan control over the country’s election systems.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRDW-TV

As president visits, Ga. Republicans defend state’s voting policies

ATLANTA - The man in charge of elections in Georgia blasted President Joe Biden’s federal elections proposals ahead of Biden’s Tuesday afternoon visit to Atlanta. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, told reporters at a news conference Tuesday morning, “Make no mistake. This is an attempt to weaken election security under the guise of voting rights.”
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
CBS News

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on life post-2020 election - on "The Takeout"

After resisting former president Donald Trump's brash attempts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results, Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's life changed almost overnight. "You watch your back," Raffensperger told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett. Raffensperger and his wife received death threats and threats of sexual violence...
GEORGIA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Longtime Election Official Announces Candidacy for Secretary of State

Ed Packard, a 24-year employee of the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, has announced announced his candidacy for the office of Secretary of State in the 2022 election cycle. Packard is a Republican, having previously been elected to the Autauga County Republican Executive Committee. While the secretary of state...
ALABAMA STATE
mediaite.com

WATCH: Arizona GOP Lawmaker Bolts When Asked About Signing Fake Electoral Certificate Declaring Trump Won

A Republican state representative from Arizona was in no hurry Wednesday to answer questions about why he signed an inauthentic electoral certificate declaring former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020. As was widely reported Wednesday, state-level Republicans in several contested states sent similar certificates to the National Archives...
ARIZONA STATE
WJBF

WJBF

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy