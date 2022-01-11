ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Missing Underage NJ Girl Rescued From Sex Trafficking Trio

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IbLfc_0dihykM900
NJ Division of Criminal Justice Director Lyndsay V. Ruotolo urged people to "be vigilant and alert law enforcement if they see a child or teenager in suspicious circumstances.” Photo Credit: Malicki M Beser on Unsplash

An underage girl who'd been reported missing was rescued from a trio of South Jersey human traffickers who were prostituting her, authorities said.

Marquise Ogawa, 28, Chyaire Lee, 26, and Jazmin Scott, 21, all of Lawnside, were being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility in Camden, charged with various child prostitution, trafficking and endangerment counts.

The victim was reported missing out of Voorhees in late October of last year, Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and New Jersey State Police Supt. Col. Patrick J. Callahan said in a joint release Tuesday.

Detectives from Callahan's Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit teamed up with Voorhees police to look for the child and found several online ads offering her for prostitution in Cherry Hill.

They linked Scott to the ads, then rescued the girl -- eventually reuniting her with her family -- and took Scott into custody in Camden on Nov. 24, Bruck and Callahan said.

That was just the beginning.

Soon after, the investigators linked Scott, Ogawa and Lee to a human trafficking network, they said.

Ogawa secured hotel rooms, coordinated the operation and collected payments, Bruck and Callahan said in a release.

Lee "arranged for customers to have sex with the juvenile victim, transported the victim, paid for hotel rooms and collected payments for services," according to the release.

Ogawa and Lee were arrested on Dec. 3 at a residence in Lawnside.

Detectives armed with a warrant also seized several electronic devices and "additional items used for human trafficking operations" from a Hyundai Elantra, Bruck and Callahan said.

“I applaud the State Police and local law enforcement for working together to locate the missing juvenile and reunite her with her family,” Bruck said.

“With child trafficking becoming more prevalent across the United States, our law enforcement agencies must stay one step ahead in an effort to keep juveniles safe from being targeted by these offenders,” Callahan added.

NJ Division of Criminal Justice Director Lyndsay V. Ruotolo urged people to "be vigilant and alert law enforcement if they see a child or teenager in suspicious circumstances.”

Members of Ruotolo's Specialized Crimes Bureau are prosecuting the trio.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Northern Westchester Woman Pursues Charges Against Nephew After Car Is Not Returned, Police Say

A family feud over a borrowed car could lead to criminal charges for a man in Northern Westchester after police were brought into the fold. On Saturday, Jan. 8, an Emmalon Avenue resident in North Castle advised investigators at the police department that she had allowed her nephew to borrow her vehicle in October 2021, and he has since refused to return it.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing Teen Boy From Maryland

A 16-year-old boy has gone missing from his home in Silver Spring and police are asking for the public's help in finding him. On Jan. 8, at approximately 3 a.m., Junior Javier Rivas Euceda, was last seen leaving his residence on Bel Pre Rd. Rivas Euceda is approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, NJ
City
Voorhees Township, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Crime & Safety
Camden, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Child Prostitution#Missing Person#Child Trafficking#Hyundai#The State Police
Daily Voice

Northern Westchester Woman Nabbed For Shooting Incident

A Northern Westchester woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a vehicle with a woman and two sons inside. Shaynna Session, age 18, of Peekskill, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 12, for the shooting which took place around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5. According to Lt. Jack Galusha, of...
PEEKSKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Daily Voice

Suspect Arrested With Stolen Honda In Nassau After Driving Erratically With Missing Tires

A Long Island man who was driving erratically before being tracked down by investigators was busted in an allegedly stolen vehicle, police said. Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to a stretch of Long Beach Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in Island Park, where there were reports of a man speeding and driving a gray Honda CRV with no tires on the driver’s side.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Trailers Vandalized In Salem County: NJSP

More than a dozen trailers were vandalized at a South Jersey campground last month, authorities said. New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying two suspects who were captured on surveillance video at Four Seasons Family Campground at 158 Woodstown Daretown Road in Pilesgrove. The suspects damaged, vandalized and...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

CT Man Sentenced For Distributing Cocaine

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for distributing cocaine and crack cocaine. Windham County resident Andre Smith, also known as "Dre", age 42, of Woodstock, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 13, said Leonard C Boyle, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Smith was also...
NORWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Walmart Employee Shot Dead Before Shift As Bullets Penetrate Her Philadelphia Home

A 19-year-old woman getting ready for her shift at Walmart was shot dead when someone fired rounds of bullets into her Philadelphia home, CBS3 reports citing city police. Ramonita Jusino was struck by one of the dozen or so bullets that came flying through the first-floor window of her family's West Glenwood Avenue home and died, the outlet said. One of the bullets struck her cousin's hand, but he was expected to survive, the outlet said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
197K+
Followers
33K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy