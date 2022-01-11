‘The Bachelor’ & ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Top Monday; Newcomers ‘The Cleaning Lady’ & ‘That’s My Jam’ Dip In Viewers

ABC and Fox led the pack Monday night in primetime as The Bachelor and 9-1-1: Lone Star returned for new episodes.

Fresh off their premieres last week , The Bachelor and Lone Star were respectively the night’s highest-rated and most-watched programs. The Bachelor topped the demo, earning a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 3.07 million viewers, slightly down from from last week’s Season 26 debut (0.9, 3.75M).

Lone Star brought in a 0.6 demo rating and 4.86 million viewers, but also saw a minor drop from its premiere the previous week (0.7, 5.25M). Both Fox’s and ABC’s titles outshined NBC, the CW and CBS in early Nielsen numbers, with the latter two broadcasters both airing reruns.

In the 8 p.m. hour on NBC, Kenan (0.3, 1.88M) returned slightly down.

Later in the 9 p.m. hour, Fox’s The Cleaning Lady (0.4, 3.24M) and NBC’s That’s My Jam (0.4, 1.94M) returned for new episodes. The Cleaning Lady dipped in both demo rating and viewers from its premiere, while That’s My Jam stayed steady the demo but fell from the previous episode in audience.

The final hour of primetime saw 0.2 demo ratings across the board for repeats of CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i , which topped the night, and ABC’s Judge Steve Harvey. NBC’s Ordinary Joe (0.2, 1.43M) followed.

On Tuesday, the CW will feature the premieres of Superman & Lois and Naomi . ABC’s slate will feature new episodes of Judge Steve Harvey, Abbott Elementary, Black-ish and Queens . CBS is back with the FBI franchise, while NBC touts new installments of American Auto, Grand Crew, This Is Us and New Amsterdam. Fox will kick off its primetime slate with a repeat of 9-1-1: Lone Star before moving into a new installment of Our Kind of People.