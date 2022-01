After a year of strong retail sales, consumers are starting to feel the impact of inflation and real income as it materializes across the economy. Retail sales dropped 1.9% at the end of 2021 as rising costs weakened holiday spending. Although some experts argue that holiday sales began earlier this year to avoid supply chain snarls and shipping delays, the omicron variant prompted some folks to shop online.

