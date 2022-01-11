ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Tunes With A Twist - 1/14

It's Friday, so you know what that means! It's time for Tunes With A Twist and...oh good lord. This is what happens when we let Jordan work from home. Some hair band songs for you today, play along with us!
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jon & Kate’s Daughter Mady Gosselin Says She Felt ’Shame’ Over Her Heritage As A Child

After feeling ‘gross discomfort’ over her heritage growing up, Mady says she is now ‘proud’ of being Korean-American. Mady Gosselin is all grown up and she has the maturity to prove it! The 20-year-old daughter of exes Jon and Kate Gosselin opened up about embracing her Korean heritage as an adult after feeling “shame” about it during childhood. In honor of Korean-American Day on January 13, Maddy took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo, revealing how the first time she got an American Girl doll caused her “discomfort” over her own ethnicity.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Fifteen Years to the Day Bold & Beautiful’s Darlene Conley Died, John McCook Reflects On the Scene Stealer Who ‘Dared to Do What Nobody Else Would’

“Everything about her was unique, and there will never be another like her.”. If you close your eyes while listening to The Bold and the Beautiful star John McCook describing the late Darlene Conley arriving at the set, you can almost picture it. “You’d be sitting in the make-up chair early in the morning,” Eric’s portrayer tells Soaps.com, “and you’d hear her entering the studio, practically growling, ‘Hello, darling!'”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Extra

Jordan Cashmyer of '16 & Pregnant' Dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared on "16 & Pregnant" in 2014, has died. She was 26. TMZ reports her death was confirmed by her local medical examiner, but that no cause has been given. Jordan, her daughter Evie, and her boyfriend Derek were on the reality show when they were without...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Star Ames McNamara Describes Emotional Moment With Darlene

The Conners actor Ames McNamara opened up about the strong bond shared between his character, Mark, and his mother, Darlene. “I think there’s always so many emotional scenes between Mark and Darlene in Mark’s bedroom where they’re talking about all these serious topics,” McNamara explained to CinemaBlend. “So it’s always great to work with Sara. I think she’s such a great team partner, and I really enjoy doing these type of things with her because it makes it easier for me. But I think, like you’re saying, playing it for laughs: that’s sort of what the Conners do. In spite of all this adversity, they are trying to make light of it and trying to make the best of it through humor.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Tune In to the Weeknd’s New Album, Dawn FM, This Friday

It’s officially after After Hours. The Weeknd announced that his new album, Dawn FM, will be released on Friday, January 7. The musician had been teasing the new project for months, ever since declaring “the dawn is coming” at this past May’s Billboard Music Awards and later releasing the single “Take My Breath” in August. Now, the pop star, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, has followed up with a minute-long trailer for Dawn FM, a radio-inspired album that seems to keep with the cinematic inspirations for his 2020 blockbuster, After Hours. The clip shows the Weeknd crashing a car, being kidnapped by mysterious cloaked figures, and getting taken somewhere eerie. We also get a glimpse of an aged Weeknd and of a new all-black leather suit, which we can only hope is this era’s uniform. “You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM,” says a voice at the end of the video. “You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.”
MUSIC
101 WIXX

Tune into The Weeknd’s ‘103.5 Dawn FM’ livestream Thursday night

The Weeknd will get fans ready for the release of his new album, Dawn FM, by appearing in a special livestream. Called 103.5 Dawn FM, the livestream will run on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app starting at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Weeknd says of the event, “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time.”
MUSIC
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Ghosts Season 1 Episode 11: Sam’s Mom

TV’s #1 new comedy returns with a family reunion on Ghosts Season 1 Episode 11, “Sam’s Mom.” Of course, this reunion has a supernatural twist. Sam and Jay investigate whether Sam’s mother, Sheryl, is now a ghost since she died. The circumstances around Sheryl’s death are unknown, but it does appear as though she died at a restaurant.
TV SERIES
kxlp941.com

1/11/22 Rock News

— Tool guitarist Adam Jones is giving fans a rare look and listen at one of the band’s final pre-tour rehearsals last week via Instagram Live. The rare behind-the-scenes look into Tool’s rehearsal showed Jones, bassist Justin Chancellor and drummer Danny Carey running through “The Patient” and later “The Pot.” Jones is one of only two members of the band who are regularly active on social media. Just before ending the live stream, he aimed his phone at a board in the studio that read ‘Last Practice.” Tool is beginning their Fear Inoculum tour this week, almost two years after the second U.S. leg of the tour was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy