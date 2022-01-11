ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WA

1 person dead after a single-car crash on I-5 in Milton (Milton, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmmup_0dihy4Z000

On Tuesday morning, one person was killed following a single-vehicle accident on I-5 near Milton.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place in the southbound lanes on I-5 near 70th Avenue East, near Porter Way at around 3:45 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a car swerved off the roadway, struck a tree and got engulfed in flames.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The identity of the deceased will be released once the next of kin is notified. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

January 11, 2022

Source: q13fox.com

Comments / 0

 

Milton, WA
