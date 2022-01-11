ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mystery of mom who left note in 2002 about driving into river solved

kisswtlz.com
 5 days ago

Authorities say they have positively identified human remains found inside an SUV as those of a mother of two who left a note in 2002 saying she was going to drive into the Ohio River. Testing has confirmed that a bone recovered from the vehicle, which was pulled from the river...

www.kisswtlz.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

Bone Pulled From SUV Submerged in Ohio River Solves 20-Year-Old Mystery

A bone discovered in a car pulled out of the Ohio River last year has been positively identified as belonging to a woman who vanished with her two children nearly two decades ago, authorities said Tuesday. Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary said she learned late last week that DNA testing had confirmed the bone, part of a human fibula, belonged to Stephanie Van Nguyen. The 26-year-old Van Nguyen disappeared in April 2002, leaving behind what police called a possible suicide note, outlining a plan to drive her car into the river with her 4-year-old daughter, Kristina, and 3-year-old son, John. In October last year, divers pulled a green Nissan Pathfinder resembling Nguyen’s out of the river in southeastern Indiana. According to McCreary, since no other human remains were found in the vehicle, Nguyen’s children will remain listed as missing for now. “I am happy we were able to finally give Ms. Nguyen’s family some closure in this almost two-decade-long search for their loved one,” he said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Bone Found in SUV Retrieved from Ohio River Belongs to Ind. Mom Who Vanished with Her Kids in 2002

Human remains found in a SUV submerged in the Ohio River belong to a woman who vanished almost 20 years ago with her two young children, authorities say. Stephanie Van Nguyen was 26 when she disappeared with her 4-year-old daughter, Kristina, and 3-year-old son, Jonathan, in April 2002. She had left a note that said she was going to drive her 1997 Nissan Pathfinder into the Ohio River.
INDIANA STATE
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Indiana State
The Independent

South Dakota man arrested after his mother accidentally serves pot brownies at senior centre

A South Dakota man has been arrested and slapped with a felony drug charge after his mother unwittingly served his marijuana brownies to senior citizens at a community centre.A probable cause affidavit said that Michael James Koranda, 46, was arrested on 5 January after officers at the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office began to probe reports of “possible poisonings” at the Tabor Community Centre, reported NBC News.The probe came after dispatchers received a series of calls about possible poisonings involving senior citizens at a card game in the centre on 4 January.“An investigation into the incident led me to believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple jailed for killing nine-day-old baby who ‘had life shaken out of her’

A mother and father who caused the death of their nine-day-old baby have been jailed for a total of 18 years.Daniel Nolan, 30, was handed a 10-year sentence and Sophie Nash, 31, was jailed for eight years on Friday.The pair had been found guilty of causing or allowing the death of their nine-day-old baby Ava Grace, two counts of causing or allowing serious injury to her and child cruelty.Police were called by paramedics on 16 August 2017 after tiny Ava, then just eight days old, was reported to be unresponsive at an address in Nelson, Lancashire.Ava was taken to Royal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Woman And Refuses To Cooperate With Authorities. What Happened To Chenell Gilbert?

42-year-old mother and grandmother Chenell Renee Gilbert worked as a substitute teacher in Indianapolis, Indiana. On June 9, 2020, Chenell Gilbert left to visit her ex-boyfriend, Bryan Lyons, around 6:00 am in the 7000 block of Mars Drive in the SunGate housing edition of Indianapolis, Indiana. Chenell planned to return to the home of her daughter, Cierra McCaleb, later the same afternoon but never arrived.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Ohio River#Missing Person#Driving#Weather#Indiana State Police#Suv#Delhi
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw Family Dollar Shooter Arrested

A man wanted in connection with a new year’s eve shooting at a Saginaw Family Dollar has been arrested. According to Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee county, the man shot a teenage employee, 18 year old Ariana Flynn, in the face while robbing the family dollar around 9pm December 31st near East Genesee and Hess avenues.
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Sacramento

Vehicle Collision Leads To Explosion On SR-99 In Elk Grove, Suspect Fled Scene

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An accident on Highway 99 in Elk Grove led to a vehicle exploding and catching fire, said the Sacramento California Highway Patrol. Around 5 p.m., a silver Hyundai traveling at a high speed hit a minivan causing them to lose control of their vehicle and collide with the highway center divider. At this point, the vehicle caught fire as the victim extricated themselves from the car. Lanes three and four of Highway 99 were blocked near Laguna Boulevard, where the accident took place. The car that caused the original collision also crashed, flipping over, but the suspect fled the scene before officers could detain him.
ELK GROVE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
Farm and Dairy

Can you help us solve our Michigan Antique Tool mystery?

We had several responses on Item No. 1202. Many of you know it is a push lawn mower. Those responding: James Miller, Louisville, Ohio; David Hodges; Keith Greathouse; and Wendell Cole. Clark Colby, North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, gave us a detailed description: “It is a push-type MontaMower lawn mower made by...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Lower Southampton Police Searching For ‘Famed Cash-Squatch Of Feasterville’ Who Robbed Sunoco Station In December

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — The search is on for a robber with an unusual disguise. Lower Southampton police are looking for the suspect nicknamed the “Famed Cash-Squatch of Feasterville.” He was all wrapped up in white-vanilla-scented garbage bags when he robbed a Sunoco gas station back in December. More than a year later, police identified the suspect as Jonathan Nelson, but they still need help finding him. Anyone with information about Nelson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police.
LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
kisswtlz.com

23-year-old saves three kids from icy pond

A nightmare scenario turned into a miracle-like rescue in Colorado on Sunday. Four children were playing on a frozen pond in Arapahoe County when three fell in and were submerged in the frigid water. Fortunately, a good Samaritan was nearby and saved the children before it was too late. The...
ACCIDENTS
kisswtlz.com

A stolen dog was returned to his owner — thanks to a family’s sleuthing

A prize-winning dog was found safe and returned to his owner three days after being stolen — thanks to a family who apparently recognized the suspected culprit. Hours after her dog, Jasper, a boxer, had won Best of Breed at a speciality show in St. Paul, Minnesota, last Friday, Michelle Baker watched in horror as she saw her van stolen with her beloved dog inside.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Man facing trial for murder is found dead in his prison cell

Norfolk Police said it was not being as suspicious, but gave no indication of his medical cause of death. A man who had been due to stand trial for the murder of missing Diane Douglas has been found dead in his prison cell. Stuart Williamson, 56, was accused of killing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kisswtlz.com

Suspect Charged in 2015 Saginaw Murder of Midland Man

Six years after the murder of 21-year-old Dakota Rico of Midland on Saginaw’s south side, a suspect has been charged. The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office says 25-year-old Marcos Torres was arrested several days ago, and was arraigned Thursday. He’s charged with open murder and several firearms charges.
SAGINAW, MI
kisswtlz.com

No suspect in custody after Oregon shooting leaves six hospitalized

Six people were hospitalized with one in critical condition after multiple shots were fired Friday night outside a concert in Oregon, police said. The incident is currently under investigation, and no suspects have been apprehended. Eugene Police Department Chief Chris Skinner said the scene is “dynamic” and “one that’s going...
EUGENE, OR

