FRESH TAKES: Welcome to Wild Card Weekend (podcast)
Paul Russo and Nick Felice are in the studio breaking down NFL Week 18 action and previewing the Wild Card Weekend slate of playoff games. Paul and Nick review the College Football Playoff Championship game that saw the Crimson Tide fall in the rematch against the Georgia Bulldogs. Paul and Nick finish the show talking about the college basketball season as the season hits the winter stretch run.
