ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FRESH TAKES: Welcome to Wild Card Weekend (podcast)

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago

Paul Russo and Nick Felice are in the studio breaking down NFL Week 18 action and previewing the Wild Card Weekend slate of playoff games. Paul and Nick review the College Football Playoff Championship game that saw the Crimson Tide fall in the rematch against the Georgia Bulldogs. Paul and Nick finish the show talking about the college basketball season as the season hits the winter stretch run.

.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Arguably one of the greatest linebackers to ever step foot on the football field, Zach Thomas, is still waiting to hear his name called for the Hall of Fame. During his illustrious career, Thomas racked up 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 74 tackles for loss and 17 interceptions. In 13 NFL seasons he earned five All-Pro honors, seven Pro-Bowl appearances and twice lead the league in tackles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Major Announcement Before Steelers-Chiefs Game

Despite suffering a serious shoulder injury earlier this season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday. With the playoffs about to begin, the Pro Bowl wideout just made a major announcement on his Twitter account. Smith-Schuster has announced that he will take the field on Sunday...
NFL
The Spun

Chargers Reportedly Fire Top Assistant Coach

In what appears to be an attempt to take some of the heat off his back, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has reportedly fired a top assistant coach. Staley has been put through the wringer since the Chargers’ devastating season-ending loss to the Raiders last Sunday. It’s only fitting he responds by making a staff change or two.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Card#College Football Playoff#American Football#Fingerlakes1 Com App
CBS Boston

A Sleeveless David Andrews Takes Field For Patriots’ Pre-Game Warmups In Freezing Buffalo

BOSTON (CBS) — The temperature isn’t cracking double digits and there is a wind chill advisory in Buffalo, but that didn’t stopping David Andrews from wearing his usual pre-game attire ahead of Saturday night’s Patriots-Bills Wild Card game in Orchard Park. Cold? What cold? The Georgia native has never really been bothered by frigid conditions, which he makes clear whenever he takes the field for warmups in temps well below freezing. With less than two hours before kickoff on Saturday, a sleeveless Andrews took the field at Highmark Stadium to get warmed up. There probably wasn’t much warming up involved; it was...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Sends Clear Message About Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves down 10 to the Bengals in the fourth quarter of their first round playoff matchup. But the team doesn’t get there without the leadership and play of Derek Carr. On Saturday, inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had a message for those still...
NFL
ABC15 Arizona

Prediction: Wild Card Monday – Arizona Cardinals vs. LA Rams

There are so many story lines to this game that it’s difficult to pick out just one or two… so, let’s dive right in!. First, there’s Kyler Murray vs. Matthew Stafford. Murray will be playing in the first playoff game of his young career. Kliff Kingsbury says he absolutely expects Kyler to have a phenomenal game Monday night.
NFL
CBS Boston

Ups And Downs: Patriots Completely Dominated By Bills In Embarrassing Wild Card Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — So this is how the rest of the NFL felt for 20 years. The Patriots’ return to the postseason after a one-year absence was short-lived, as New England fell to the Buffalo Bills in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game in Orchard Park. Early-round playoff games were merely a formality for the Patriots during the Tom Brady era, but it’s a bit different with Mac Jones under center. The Patriots were completely dominated by the superior Bills on just about every front on Saturday night. Let that simmer for a minute. The superior Bills. The team that New England pummeled for...
NFL
CBS Boston

How The Patriots Reacted To Their 47-17 Playoff Loss To Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — That was brutal. Embarrassing. Toss in whatever adjective you’d like to describe the Patriots’ 47-17 Wild Card loss to the Bills. No matter how you define it, the loss ended New England’s 2021 season. It was a year that started with some extra juice with rookie quarterback Mac Jones taking over and a defense that looked to be one of the best in the NFL. There was a lot of hope that the Patriots would be back in the postseason after a one-year absence, and those expectations felt a little low when the Pats shook off a tough...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy