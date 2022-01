Wikipedia editors voted on Tuesday to remove an entry on fallen IDF soldier Barel Hadarya Shmueli, who was killed by a Hamas terrorist in August. Shmueli, 21, a member of an elite undercover unit, was facing hundreds of rioters on August 21 when a Hamas terrorist shot him in the head at close range. He fought for his life for nine days, underwent several surgeries, and prayer gatherings for his recovery were held across the world, but he finally passed away.

5 DAYS AGO