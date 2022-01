I'm trying to find a method to allow me to get a list of systems that are being replicated, their status, and systems that arent being replicated. Other than manually tagging systems that I'm replicating and checking the replication appliance daily (no SRM) is this something I can simplify with vRO? As there seems to still not be a powerCLI API to be able to query the replication appliances, this is the next option I'm looking into. Just dont want to sink a bunch of time setting this up if its not going to buseful to report on replications and potentially automate replication setup to stop it being a manual task.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO