Head Coach: Chris Mack (fourth year) 2020-21 Season: 20-13 (8-5, seventh in ACC) Pitt is set to face Louisville at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday afternoon, and in that matchup, the Panthers will have a chance to avenge the 75-72 loss to the Cardinals that they were dealt just 10 days ago. Pitt got a 13-point contribution from Ithiel Horton in that game but will be without him this time around. However, the other top contributors from the recent loss, Jamarius Burton (21 points) and John Hugley (11 points), will be available, and they will be relied on heavily on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO