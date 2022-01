HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Overdose Trends in Reno County report notes that opioid overdoses are only part of the problem in the county. "Not only do we have the isolation of COVID-19 that, of course, drives those with a substance use disorder slash addiction deeper into isolation, away from support groups and treatment facilities," said substance misuse educator Seth Dewey with the Reno County Health Department. "We also have the advent of, of course, as we always talk about, fentanyl, but not only just fentanyl, but fentanyl being mixed into other substances without the knowledge of the individual who is engaging in that activity."

