Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson has confirmed that a COVID-19 outbreak was identified Friday in the county jail. A number of inmates complained of symptoms. "So we got with our nursing staff up there and we started testing people. We ended up with nine inmates positive in two pods ( combined ), and at that point we had already made contact with the Health Department and they said well just stop testing right now. You're really just wasting your tests because we're pretty certain that it's spread throughout the jail."

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO