It has been a bit since I launched my Windows VM and now when I launched it is asking me to go to Security and Privacy Preferences to allow Fusion to control my Mac - which I am pretty sure I already did some time back. But now when I go to Pref/Sec&Priv and after unlocking the padlock I scroll down to VMWare Fusion and it is not clicked and when I click in it it does nothing. I can click on any other app and the box goes unchecked/checked with each mouse click. But on Fusion I get nothing.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO