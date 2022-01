Beyond the Solar System, out there in the wider galaxy, a very strange subset of exoplanets exists. Called hot Jupiters, these are majorly clingy – hugging so close to their host stars, they're not just intensely hot, but also likely warped by gravitational forces. Now, for the first time, astronomers have actually detected the warped shape of one of these hot Jupiters. Unlike ordinary, spherical planets we're all used to, this one is pulled out of shape into what looks more like a rugby ball. This achievement, courtesy of the CHEOPS space telescope, could help us to understand how these exoplanets come...

