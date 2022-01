Waters tallied 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and two rebounds over 30 minutes for Wisconsin in Wednesday's loss to Long Island. Waters played in three NBA games between Toronto and Washington in late December and early January, but he entered health and safety protocols Jan. 3 and subsequently saw his 10-day hardship contract expire. The 24-year-old thus returned to the G League, where he logged his first appearance with the Herd since mid-December. Waters led Wisconsin in scoring in the contest and figures to take on a prominent role with the G League squad unless he is summoned back to the NBA.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO