UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest in December murder investigation

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a murder that happened late last December. Nereida Viscarra-Garcia, 23, has been arrested and charged with Murder, as well as Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence in the shooting death of 19-year-old Ivan Jose Ortiz Castillo.

On December 27, deputies with MCSO responded to the 10000 block of WCR 154 to investigate. At the scene of the RV park, investigators found Ortiz Castillo dead of a gunshot wound. Investigators spent hours coming through evidence, but at the time of the shooting, no arrest was made.

In a news release, MCSO said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no other details have been released.

