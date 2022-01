Bonga (ankle) won't be available Sunday for the G League Raptors' 905's game against the Lakeland Magic, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. Bonga has yet to play for the 905 or for the NBA team since injuring his ankle Thursday in the G League club's game against the Capital City Go-Go. The 22-year-old forward isn't on a two-way deal, but he's expected to see extensive action in the G League this season nonetheless since Toronto doesn't have a spot available for him in its rotation.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO