Canned cannellini beans star in this quick vegetable stew simmered with carrots and cherry tomatoes in vegetable stock. Even canned beans absorb liquid as they cook, so watch the pot carefully to make sure it doesn't get too thick. You should have a soupy mixture with plenty of flavor. The cherry tomatoes will lose their skins as they cook, but they just get mixed into the broth and add another texture. The dish is quite creamy. Add sourdough croutons for a little crunch. If you have leftovers, just keep reheating the pot, adding a little more liquid every time. In fact, the soup tastes better the next day, particularly with other cooked vegetables added to the pot (toss in whatever's left from another dinner), or handfuls of greens.

