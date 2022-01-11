ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Recipe: Roast mild white fish in a parsley marinade with leeks and cherry tomatoes

By Claudia Catalano Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoften and caramelize cherry tomatoes and leeks into a savory bed for marinated roasted fish. Use your favorite mild white fish; cod or haddock will cook quickly; thick, meaty halibut will take a few minutes more. A blender will make easy work of a marinade mixed with olive oil, garlic, and...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Fish#Cherry Tomatoes#Roasting#Parsley#Food Drink
The Independent

How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”Banana peel pulled porkMakes: 1 portionIngredients:1 banana peel½ tsp ground cumin½ tsp smoked paprika1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)3 tbsp tomato ketchup1 soft bread roll1 tbsp coleslawOlive oilSaltMethod:1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thepioneerwoman.com

Alex Drummond Shared Her Mother-In-Law's Delicious Roasted Salsa Recipe

Look out, Ree Drummond—there's a new food blogger in town!. (Well, actually, she lives in Dallas. And she's your offspring. 😂) The Pioneer Woman's oldest daughter loves home cookin' just like her mom, and she recently started sharing some of her favorite recipes on Instagram. Alex's latest cooking adventure was inspired by her mother-in-law, Martha, who makes a mean homemade salsa.
RECIPES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Southern Maryland Chronicle Recipe of the Week: A Twist on Traditional Burgers

(Family Features) Warm weather and grilling go hand-in-hand, and few dishes say summer like burgers. While traditional beef patties come to mind for many, there are also healthy protein options to satisfy that burger craving without sacrificing flavor. For example, salmon is a nutritionally well-rounded alternative that offers a variety of health benefits, and an […] The post Southern Maryland Chronicle Recipe of the Week: A Twist on Traditional Burgers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Easy Roasted Vegetable Bowl Recipe: Healthy & Colorful Herbes de Provence Vegetable Medley Recipe

We're loving the rainbow colors on our plate. Bright broccoli meld with yellow and red bell peppers roasted in our Provence (herbes de provence). This easy roasted vegetables recipe is delicious in bowls for lunch or as a side dish. You can add almost any vegetable to this recipe: sweet potatoes, beans, brussels sprouts, asparagus or even fingerling potatoes. To make bowls, spoon the vegetables over hummus, mashed potatoes or your favorite grain.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Rachel Roddy’s recipe for lentils, roast grapes and goat’s cheese

It was fascinating to see lentils growing on low plants, protected by bean-sized green pods. We were in a field in the middle of Sicily, and there were chickpeas growing, too, also in neat green jackets, and in the next field wheat. It was June and the sun was high and hot, but it had rained the night before, so our ankles were warmed by steam.
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Recipe: Deliciously sweet winter vegetables take time to roast and caramelize

What you want to achieve when you roast vegetables is a tray of sweet pieces with caramelized edges. It can be difficult to get this end result with hard winter vegetables. You can blanch them first, so they don't dry out in the oven before they're cooked through. Or use this method, in which vegetables that can tolerate high heat (mushrooms and wedges of red onion) are set around the edge of a rimmed baking sheet, while heartier pieces (carrots, cauliflower, baby potatoes) go into the center. The middle of the tray can also hold celery root, sweet potato, parsnips, rutabaga, turnip, and winter squashes. Sprinkle everything with oil but don't toss them at this point. Cover the center vegetables with a sheet of foil so the vegetables at the edges are exposed. Send the tray into a very hot oven. Use a heavy rimmed sheet that will not buckle in the oven, or cook them in a shallow roasting pan. This oven is set to 450 degrees, but if your oven runs hot, or has hot spots -- you know this from previous recipes when other foods bake unevenly -- turn the heat down 25 degrees. Then remove the foil, stir the vegetables gently, and return them to the oven. They take their time in the oven and you have to be patient to get lightly charred and deliciously sweet vegetables.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy