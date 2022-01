SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Preparatory School will move to online learning due to COVID-19 cases starting on Wednesday. According to an email sent to families, school officials expect to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24. In the email, they said that currently 30% of students are absent due to COVID-19 infections or other illnesses.

