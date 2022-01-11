Mary Kay Cabot: Baker Mayfield will be much better next year when both he and his weapons around him are healthy
Mary Kay Cabot joined Baskin and Phelps and shared her takeaways from Andrew Berry's end-of-season press conference and what she expects him to do in the off-season. She discussed her thoughts on Baker Mayfield, whether or not the team should draft or sign a quarterback in the off-season, and which position group she thinks needs the most help. Mary Kay also talked about the NFL's 17 game season and why she's a fan of the expanded regular season.
