Mary Kay Cabot: Baker Mayfield will be much better next year when both he and his weapons around him are healthy

By Baskin Phelps
92.3 The Fan
 5 days ago

Mary Kay Cabot joined Baskin and Phelps and shared her takeaways from Andrew Berry's end-of-season press conference and what she expects him to do in the off-season. She discussed her thoughts on Baker Mayfield, whether or not the team should draft or sign a quarterback in the off-season, and which position group she thinks needs the most help. Mary Kay also talked about the NFL's 17 game season and why she's a fan of the expanded regular season.

Comments / 1

