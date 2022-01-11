Mary Kay Cabot: Baker Mayfield will be much better next year when both he and his weapons around him are healthy

Last year, Baker Mayfield and his agents were not interested in talking contract unless it was for MVP-class numbers. What about now?. Last offseason, there was a huge clamor from the fan base to sign Baker Mayfield at any price, with the Cleveland Browns and Mayfield being so far apart that no negotiations ever took place. The Browns were forced to pick up Mayfield’s fifth-year option, with no long-term deal.

