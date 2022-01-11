ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Block of H Street NE properties formerly owned by John Formant goes up for sale

By Daniel J. Sernovitz
 5 days ago
The longtime Washingtonian and real estate veteran over...

Va. firm joins the ed-tech industry M&A train with an Arizona acquisition

Ellucian, a Reston software company in the ed-tech sphere, has announced plans to buy CampusLogic, one of Arizona's most high-profile startups. CampusLogic currently employs more than 150 people and makes financial aid software for higher-education institutions. The company works with nearly 800 schools to help students navigate the tangled web of scholarships, grants and other funding options. In 2021, the company helped connect more than 856,000 students to $8.46 million in scholarship funds.
RESTON, VA
Real estate Leads - January 7, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Amentum taps SAIC vet as new CFO as several other federal contractors make C-suite moves

Germantown technology and engineering company Amentum has tapped a federal contracting industry veteran as its new CFO. Charlie Mathis, who retired as SAIC’s CFO in early 2021, will take on that same role at Amentum, the company said Wednesday. Mathis had served as SAIC’s CFO since 2016 and previously held the CFO seats at defense contractors Force Protection Inc. and EFW Inc., as well as at commercial IT company ScanSource Inc. He still serves on the board of directors at ScanSource.
BUSINESS
The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

