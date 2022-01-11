Exclusive: Block of H Street NE properties formerly owned by John Formant goes up for sale

Germantown technology and engineering company Amentum has tapped a federal contracting industry veteran as its new CFO. Charlie Mathis, who retired as SAIC’s CFO in early 2021, will take on that same role at Amentum, the company said Wednesday. Mathis had served as SAIC’s CFO since 2016 and previously held the CFO seats at defense contractors Force Protection Inc. and EFW Inc., as well as at commercial IT company ScanSource Inc. He still serves on the board of directors at ScanSource.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO