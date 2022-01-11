ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acella Construction Corporation Promotes George Lloyd to Project Manager

By Boston Real Estate Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWELL, MA–Acella Construction Corporation announced that George Lloyd of Norwell, Massachusetts has been promoted to Project Manager. In this role, Lloyd plans and oversees the building...

