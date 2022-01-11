Acella Construction Corporation Promotes George Lloyd to Project Manager

New Tool Will Help Community Members Track Major Construction and Improvement Projects. DENTON, TX, Jan. 11, 2022 – The City of Denton recently launched an interactive map for community members to stay informed on City managed construction and improvement projects. This includes projects such as public art installations, playground updates, roadway reconstructions, and railroad quiet zones, among other projects. The new Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) Map is now available at www.discussdenton.com/cipmap and allows users to focus on a selected location, view planned, in progress, and completed projects, toggle between aerial and map views, and access project pages for select projects.
