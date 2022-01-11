Acella Construction Corporation Promotes George Lloyd to Project Manager

Here are some ideas about how you (a contractor) can manage risk through a construction contract. These ideas may be useful to owners as well. One foreseeable risk is breach. If your work is defective, the owner may pay others to fix it. This may cause delay that affects the owner’s profit or other business opportunities. The owner’s cost to fix the work is “direct” or “general” damages. Its lost profit and opportunity would be “indirect” or “consequential” damages. Direct damages are usually predictable; consequential damages may not be.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO