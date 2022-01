FAR: Changing Tides, an atmospheric, post-apocalyptic adventure set almost entirely on a rickety old boat, now has a release date of March 1, 2022, for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. Developer Okomotive and publisher Frontier Foundry announced the Far: Changing Tides release date in a new trailer today that highlights the rough waters that await. It also showcases some of the boat’s unique features, such as the ability to transform into an oversized rowboat or submarine depending on the player’s needs.

