Bitcoin price surges to $43K, but traders warn that ‘real pain’ is due for altcoins

By William Suberg
CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin (BTC) fell slightly into the Wall Street open on Jan. 11 after the largest cryptocurrency failed to crack resistance above $42,000, but fresh comments from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell appear to be providing a boost to markets. Bitcoin squares off at support. According to Powell, the...

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
Mark Cuban Is Quietly Accumulating Several Altcoins Built on Ethereum – Here’s a Look at the Billionaire’s Top Crypto Holdings

Shark tank star and billionaire Mark Cuban is revealing his crypto portfolio, which includes several non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and altcoins built on Ethereum (ETH). According to ETH search engine EtherScan, Cuban’s top altcoin holdings include data exchange platform Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), cross-chain smart contract protocol Rarible (RARI), the governance token of the Olympus DAO (gOHM), and music streaming blockchain Audius (AUDIO).
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, NEAR, ATOM, FTM, FTT

Bitcoin (BTC) has stopped its decline and is attempting a recovery along with select altcoins. Some traders have been fearing a massive sell-off in Bitcoin but Capriole CEO Charles Edwards said that Bitcoin’s worst crashes have happened “due to miner capitulation (December 2018 and March 2020), when BTC fell below production costs.” However, the current production cost of Bitcoin was $34,000, which is well below the current price.
Jerome Powell
OCC Comptroller calls for federal collaboration with crypto intermediaries

The Acting Comptroller of the Currency, Michael J. Hsu, highlighted the need for collaboration and coordination with large crypto intermediaries to better understand the risks within the growing $2 trillion cryptocurrency market. Speaking at the Transatlantic Finance Forum on the topic of “The Future of Crypto-Assets and Regulation”, Hsu pointed...
7 Reasons Altcoins Are Gaining on Bitcoin

Here's why new coins on the block may eat at Bitcoin's market share in the future. Why altcoins are gaining on Bitcoin. Altcoins are alternatives to the cryptocurrency king, Bitcoin (BTC), and as crypto's market capitalization has reached new heights, these alternative coins are chipping away at Bitcoin's market share. Of the global crypto market cap of $2 trillion, Bitcoin's market share is 39% as of Jan. 14, down from about 70% from this time last year, according to TradingView. In other words, altcoins currently make up more than 60% of the crypto market. Bitcoin's runner-up, the Ethereum blockchain's Ether (ETH), is taking some of the market share and stands at 19%, but it's the smaller altcoins that are more of a threat to Bitcoin's long-term dominance as more investors are trying to find the next big coin that may skyrocket. New cryptocurrencies like Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), Ripple (XRP) and Polkadot (DOT) are on the rise, and tout more functionalities than Bitcoin. Investors who want to partake in this growth will need to understand why altcoins are gaining on Bitcoin. Here are seven reasons why the underdogs are having their day.
NFT sales and blockchain games continue to grow despite the recent market slump: Report

January 2022 continues to be rough for crypto investors as current markets see turbulent fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. Some have attributed the slump to recent federal intentions to introduce new rate hikes, and the political turmoil in Kazakhstan, which significantly lowered the hash rate of Bitcoin. On Jan. 14, the price of Bitcoin dipped below $42,000 as traders continued to hold out hope for bullish signals.
Here is how one algorithmic indicator anticipated multiple phases of FXS’ protracted rally

Frax Share (FXS) has been one of the few altcoins to pull off a dominant price performance amid the down market of late 2021 to early 2022. In the month between Dec. 14 and Jan. 14, FXS was up 128% against the U.S. dollar and 159% against Bitcoin (BTC). In addition to this impressive feat, FXS topped the charts of historically bullish trading conditions on multiple occasions throughout this period. What is behind the token’s recurring strong trading outlook?
