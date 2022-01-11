Fashion Trend Tuesday – Safe Harbor Resale Shop

For today’s Fashion Fix Nicea brought her teenage daughters Natalie and Kate to the set to talk about style for Winter 2022. Both girls just returned from a New Year’s Eve trip to New York City and say they were inspired by street fashion in the Big Apple and the styles are easy to wear right here in Utah. Natalie and Kate say when it comes to outwear they saw a lot of people wearing scarfs. And puffer coats are absolutely everything right now! Everyone in New York was wearing one of these. They add warmth in the cold winter and an effortless chic to an outfit.

UTAH STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO