Fashion Trend Tuesday – Safe Harbor Resale Shop

wspa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are going shopping at Safe Harbor Resale Shop. We...

northernvirginiamag.com

All the Trends That Will Define DMV Fashion in 2022, According to Our Fave Boutiques

Even though we’re just a few weeks into 2022, we’re already thinking of fashion trends for this year. Harper’s Bazaar is reporting lots of catsuits (we loved Alicia Keys’ and Lizzo’s purple floral number) and chain belts (more of the ‘90s and early aughts are back again!). The Today Show is reporting trends like pearl accents and lots of fringe for this year.
Marie Claire

The 6 Winter 2021-2022 Trends to Know and Shop

You don't have to sacrifice being warm and cozy in the name of fashion. For winter 2021-2022, designers have found ways to impart style on even the coziest of pieces—like puffer coats and leggings. Not overly complicated or fussy, this winter's trends are all about adaptability. Whether you're hitting the holiday party circuit or have intentions of planting yourself firmly between your couch cushions, these pieces can do both. Ahead, we've got six of our favorite winter trends you can start shopping now.
shoredailynews.com

Swap Shop Tuesday, January 11 2022

One kitten taken, her sister needs to be with her, 7577877351. LOOKING FOR BURN BARRELS WILL BUY 50S 60S MUSIC CDS CALL 387-0650. Looking for a young male goat, willing to trade for a adult female 7577103192. Looking to work with private patients and private office spaces to clean. I...
TODAY.com

4 fashion trends everyone can pull off in 2022, according to an expert

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
ABC 4

Nicea’s daughters share the latest winter fashion trends

For today’s Fashion Fix Nicea brought her teenage daughters Natalie and Kate to the set to talk about style for Winter 2022. Both girls just returned from a New Year’s Eve trip to New York City and say they were inspired by street fashion in the Big Apple and the styles are easy to wear right here in Utah. Natalie and Kate say when it comes to outwear they saw a lot of people wearing scarfs. And puffer coats are absolutely everything right now! Everyone in New York was wearing one of these. They add warmth in the cold winter and an effortless chic to an outfit.
fashionisers.com

Are You Turning 30? Update Your Fashion Wardrobe With These Timeless Trends

Teenage fashion trends are totally different from other age groups. Think about how people in their 20s dress different from people in their 40s. It’s a common thing. So, naturally, turning 30 also changes your mindset, and you begin to think maturely. Everything about your fashion worldview may shift during this critical time, and your style revolves around timeless trends. While this fashion evolution happens naturally, we still stubbornly cling to our favorites clothing pieces from the past.
TODAY.com

Why is skiwear trending? A stylist dives into the wintry fashion style

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
capradio.org

22 tips for 2022: Ditch fast fashion by choosing clothes that will outlast trends

Before you hit "purchase" on that trendy new top, pause and try this simple test: Ask yourself if you'd wear that item 30 times or more. Symphony Clarke, known as the Thrift Guru, notes that a lot of her peers feel pressure to keep up with trends. Some even feel like they can't post a picture in the same outfit twice. "That's the lifespan of their clothing. Once a picture is taken, it's done," she says.
wspa.com

Furniture & Mattress Galleries

“The following is sponsored content from Furniture & Mattress Galleries”. The kick off of a new big sale has our friends at The Mattress Factory and Furniture & Mattress Galleries here to talk about what they have in stock. 864-229-4012.
wspa.com

Work It Wednesday – Press On Nails

You know what day it is! It is Work It Wednesday where we bring in local experts to reveal their tips and tricks to help you look your best. Today we have Katie Cotton from Cotton Rouge to talk about real looking press on nails.
Arbiter Writing

10 Trends In Beauty And Fashion For 2022, According To Pinterest

There’s so much to look forward to going into the New Year, according to Pinterest. The social media network and visual discovery engine just published an annual report detailing the largest upcoming trends to keep an eye out for in 2022. From nature-inspired nail polish to colorful apparel, it’s easy to get excited about their predictions.
In Style

Nordstrom Just Secretly Put So Many Ugg Best-Selling Boots on Sale, and They're Selling Out at Record Speed

The Ugg Tazz mule was by far one of my best purchases of 2021. After I saw Gigi Hadid wearing the platform slip-ons back in October, I knew I had to have them. I've been wearing them non-stop for the last two weeks, and they're my go-to for dog walking and errand running. The platform makes them feel like something a Bratz doll would wear, so I haven't hesitated to wear them out to dinner, too. These mules keep my feet warmer than my favorite pair of fluffy house slippers, and , and people have complimented me endlessly every time I wear them.
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Shoppers Say These Hiking Boots Hold Up 'Phenomenally' — and They're on Sale Right Now

Winter may be here, but that doesn't mean outdoor activities have to take a backseat until spring. If you're all about hiking, camping, and backpacking, you can still do it all through the snow and ice — as long as you have the right gear, that is. Now is the time to trade in lightweight clothing and accessories for more durable options to better withstand the elements.
Telegraph

How to shop sustainable fashion that's affordable in 2022

New year, new you...new wardrobe? If one of your new year's resolutions is to shop more sustainably, then fear not - this is just the article for you. While some people might be vowing to buy less this year, in a bid to be more eco-friendly in their fashion choices, if you are going to add to your closet, why not pick from the following sustainable style brands?
