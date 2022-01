San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is aiming to keep wide receiver Deebo Samuel with the team for a “long time.”. Samuel has so far been the do-it-all offensive talent for the 49ers. From his prowess as a route runner to versatility in being used out of the backfield, he has helped to make the 49ers a multi-dimensional offensive unit. Overall, he finished regular season play with 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns — both of which led the team.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO