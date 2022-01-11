Scam call reported by Floyd County Sheriff’s Department
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department shared a video on Facebook of a scam call that has been going around.
They say the call is coming from 606-536-0029 and the person is identifying as a member of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say that this is a scam call and that individuals should not give any information to them. They say they are working with the Attorney General’s Office at this time.
You can listen to a recording of the call here .
