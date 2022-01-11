Elrond-based "open metaverse" data platform Itheum lands $1.5M seed round

2021 has seen a tremendous growth of the crypto industry, especially with Bitcoin (BTC) hitting an all-time high of $67K. According to Fortune, global crypto adoption will jump from the current 5% to 20% in 2022. Crypto is versatile and can be used as currency, asset, reward token, utility token and more. The applicability of crypto and blockchain has disrupted the financial industry and then some. With the increased awareness and adoption around the world, harsh regulatory actions, scams, loopholes, project exploitation and criminal activities have significantly magnified the crypto’s intrinsic volatility. The insurance industry calls for an insurance disruptor to help the investors and innovators sail through the storms. Likewise in other financial industries, pioneers have put numerous efforts in developing products that fulfill the needs. Cointelegraph reported that blockchain-based insurance may help validate contracts, and blockchain insurance startups are working on smart contracts for forcing the execution of its terms. The blockchain insurance industry is a rapidly-growing segment of the fintech industry and is gathering a lot of attention from investors.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO