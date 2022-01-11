ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elrond-based "open metaverse" data platform Itheum lands $1.5M seed round

CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article11/1/22 - Dubai, UAE - Itheum has secured a $1.5 million seed round from Morningstar Ventures that will also provide further incubation for the Elrond-based Itheum project to ensure appropriate growth from its initial stages so it can reach its full potential. Itheum is the first project coming out...

#Open Data#Metaverse#Data Sharing#Data Quality#Uae Itheum#Morningstar Ventures#Web2#Web3#Dubai Elrond Incubator
