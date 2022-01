LeBron James is the best player in Cleveland Cavaliers franchise history, full stop. There is no one else who even comes close. He leads the Cavs in just about every all-time statistic there is; only Big Z (Zydrunas Ilgauskas) is ahead of him in a few, namely blocks and fouls. James made All-NBA first or second team with the Cavs 10 times; all other Cavs players in franchise history have done that just once (Mark Price in 1992-93).

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO