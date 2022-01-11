ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

No U.S. capital ship in Middle East after Essex group's departure

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDuh5_0dihqueV00

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Middle East has no U.S. capital ship since the three-ship Essex Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit recently left the area.

After deploying on Aug. 12 and operating in the Middle East region since late September, the Essex ARG, and the 11th MEU left the region last week, according to USNI News' Fleet and Marine Tracker.

The San Diego-based Essex ARG relieved the Iwo Jima ARG and the 24th MEU, which supported troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The USS Essex is now operating in the Philippine Sea, along with the USS Portland, and amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday on Twitter.

The departure of the Essex from the Middle East, also leaves the U.S. 5th Fleet without a carrier strike group or ARG -- or capital ship -- for the first time since late November, according to USNI.

Capital ships, often those regarded as primary warships, tend to be larger vessels such as aircraft carriers and landing helicopter docks, like the Essex.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group to remain in the Mediterranean Sea late last month to reassure European allies, instead of its making its scheduled journey to the Middle East amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The last U.S. carrier in the 5th Fleet was the Japan-based USS Ronald Reagan.

Comments / 3

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Business Insider

The real risk posed by China's 'carrier-killer' missiles

China's anti-ship ballistic missiles have caused concern among US military officials. Chinese anti-ship weapons are a threat to US warships, and their use would escalate any conflict. Those weapons are an important part of China's arsenal, but their impact is more incremental than revolutionary. Could China's missiles really sink a...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Popular Mechanics

Watch How the U.S. Navy Hunts Down Russia and China's Formidable Enemy Subs

Navies around the world use sonobuoys to detect submarines, allowing sub hunters to quickly form their own underwater detection grids. With the rise of the Chinese Navy, and Russia's investment in a fleet of imposing new submarines, the U.S. Navy wants to find and target those threatening subs. Last month,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Middle East#Uss Essex#Capital Ship#Ships#Marine Expeditionary Unit#Usni News Fleet#Marine Tracker#Essex Arg#Meu#The U S Navy#The U S 5th Fleet#European#The 5th Fleet#Philippinesea Essex The#Usnavy
Business Insider

Why this controversial fighter jet may cost $1.7 trillion

The US military designed the F-35 to fill roles for the Air Force, Marines, and Navy. US taxpayers could be on the hook for $1.7 trillion over the lifetime of the ambitious and versatile F-35 fleet. We went to Hill Air Force Base in Utah to get an up-close look at the F-35 and why it's part of the most expensive weapons program in US history.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Retired general warns US military could lead coup after 2024

A retired general has warned that the US military could lead a coup after the 2024 election if the results are unclear. Paul Eaton, a retired US Army major general and an adviser to the progressive group VoteVets, told NPR earlier this week that “the real question is, does everybody understand who the duly elected president is? If that is not a clear cut understanding, that can infect the rank and file or at any level in the US military”. “We saw it when 124 retired generals and admirals signed a letter contesting the 2020 election,” he added.Maj Gen...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Popular Mechanics

Every. Single. Aircraft Carrier. In the World

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 not only marked the entry of the United States into World War II, but also the ascendancy of the aircraft carrier. The devastating strike—on a distant naval base thousands of miles away from the Japanese homeland—set the tone for four more years of carrier-centric warfare as the U.S. Navy regrouped, built a vast new fleet of aircraft carriers, and brought the fight all the way back to Japan.
MILITARY
Shore News Network

Former U.S. Navy Sailor Sentenced to 2.5 Years for Selling Export-Controlled Military Equipment to China

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – December 21, 2021. SAN DIEGO – Ye Sang “Ivy” Wang, a former U.S. Navy sailor who was a Logistics Specialist First Class assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Command, was sentenced to 30 months in custody and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine for conspiring with her husband and co-defendant, Shaohua “Eric” Wang, to illegally export sensitive military equipment to China for profit.
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
259K+
Followers
48K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy