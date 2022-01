Telehealth use in the U.S. reached a pandemic low in October, surpassing a previous nadir in July, according to new data from nonprofit Fair Health. Following a long period of decline in 2021 bolstered by two months of growth in August and September, telehealth utilization dropped almost 7% from September to October, decreasing from 4.4% of all medical claim lines to 4.1%.

