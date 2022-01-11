ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

GA’s Secretary of State speaks election integrity ahead of POTUS visit

By Steven Poeling
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkQiK_0dihnqjI00

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Tuesday morning Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hosted a press conference at the Georgia Capitol.

The Secretary of State used the time to offer four ‘election integrity’ suggestions to the federal government ahead of a visit from the President of the United States (POTUS) to Atlanta.

Watch the full press event in the video player above.

“President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are coming here later today to push for policies that will undermine the integrity of our elections , ” said Raffenperger.

Raffenspreger suggested the Biden administration’s plans seek to regulate the rules to favor Democrats.

The President and the Vice President plan to speak Tuesday in Atlanta on right-to-vote legislation and election integrity.

According to White House, the bills are designed to strengthen the 1965 Voting Rights Act and improve election laws from redistricting to campaign finance.

Biden to push voting rights bill, filibuster reform during GA visit

Raffensperger offered four voting legislation alternatives for national lawmakers during his press briefing.

First, Raffensperger called for a constitutional amendment that only American citizens are voting in the country’s elections.

“America’s leaders should be elected by America’s citizens. It’s as easy as that,” Raffensperger argued.

Second, Raffensperger suggested the country consider national voter ID laws.

Third, he called for a nationwide ban on ballot harvesting.

Finally, Georgia’s Secretary of State called on Congress to cut down the black-out period prior to an election for list maintenance.

Raffensperger said the 90 day black-out makes it “essentially impossible” for the state to update voter rolls during an election year.

The President and Harris are scheduled to speak at the Atlanta University Center Consortium on the grounds of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Biden pays silent tribute as Reid lies in state at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Sen. Harry Reid was remembered Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol as a “legendary leader,” a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to deliver landmark legislation from the Senate’s most powerful position. President Joe Biden, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

It’s Twitter official! Jim Cantore is heading to NC as state braces for up to 12″ of snow in some areas

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Jim Cantore, the Weather Channel Meteorologist with a track record for showing up during major storms, announced on Twitter Friday that he’s headed to Asheville, North Carolina. Cantore replied to Queen City News’ question Friday, saying that he would be headed to Asheville. While accumulations are sure to change, QCN’s Pinpoint Weather Team […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
KTVZ

Trump allies’ fake Electoral College certificates offer fresh insights about plot to overturn Biden’s victory

In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump’s allies sent fake certificates to the National Archives declaring that Trump won seven states that he actually lost. The documents had no impact on the outcome of the election, but they are yet another example of how Team Trump tried to subvert the Electoral College — a key line of inquiry for the January 6 committee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Trump's stolen election claims drive record fundraising in secretary of state races

Former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 election are raising the stakes in swing-state secretary of state races, with Democratic and Republican candidates alike pulling in record-breaking fundraising hauls, HuffPost reports. As President Biden pushes his voting rights bills in Congress and Republican-controlled...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRDW-TV

Ga. Democrats respond to Kemp’s State of the State address

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) - A state senator for Richmond County accused Brian Kemp of focusing on made-up issues in Georgia schools when the governor gave his State of the State address Thursday. Democratic state Sen. Harold Jones said the governor instead should have discussed funding to support schoolchildren who live in...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
HuffingtonPost

GOP Election Deniers Are On Pace To Raise Record Sums For Secretary Of State Races

Republicans who’ve pushed the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump are hauling in massive amounts of money to fuel secretary of state campaigns this year, with candidates in key swing states on pace to raise record sums for contests that have taken on new significance thanks to the GOP’s efforts to exert all-out partisan control over the country’s election systems.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wtoc.com

As president visits, Ga. Republicans defend state’s voting policies

ATLANTA - The man in charge of elections in Georgia blasted President Joe Biden’s federal elections proposals ahead of Biden’s Tuesday afternoon visit to Atlanta. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, told reporters at a news conference Tuesday morning, “Make no mistake. This is an attempt to weaken election security under the guise of voting rights.”
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Tampa

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger On Life Post-2020 Election

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — After resisting former president Donald Trump’s brash attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s life changed almost overnight. “You watch your back,” Raffensperger told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett. Raffensperger and his wife received death threats and threats of sexual violence from Trump supporters, even though Raffensperger is a lifelong conservative who voted for Mr. Trump in the 2020 election. Raffensperger told Garrett he has started to looking for people’s “tells,” asking himself “Is there anything on the side of their hip?” His family also got a dog “for awareness.” Click here for more from the CBS News political podcast, “The Takeout” with Major Garrett. ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Campaign Finance#Secretary Of State#Democrats#Ga#Wsav#The Georgia Capitol#American#Clark Atlanta University#Morehouse College
Idaho State Journal

Where are we on election integrity?

“If you are cheated out of a single dollar by your neighbor, you do not rest satisfied with knowing that you are cheated, or with saying that you are cheated, or even with petitioning him to pay you your due; but you take effectual steps at once to obtain the full amount, and see that you are never cheated again.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

WATCH: Arizona GOP Lawmaker Bolts When Asked About Signing Fake Electoral Certificate Declaring Trump Won

A Republican state representative from Arizona was in no hurry Wednesday to answer questions about why he signed an inauthentic electoral certificate declaring former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020. As was widely reported Wednesday, state-level Republicans in several contested states sent similar certificates to the National Archives...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Hillary Clinton invokes MLK’s criticism of ‘white moderates’ after Manchin and Sinema reject filibuster reform

Hillary Clinton has invoked Martin Luther King Jr’s criticisms of “the white moderate “ in what appeared to be a thinly- veiled rebuke of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema after they rejected President Joe Biden’s urgent demands to change Senate filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation.In a message on Twitter, the former Democratic presidential candidate quoted the late civil rights leader’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in which he rebuts “unjust laws” as well as “the white moderate” with a “shallow understanding” of injustice.“I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Expected focus on statewide elections for governor, secretary of state in 2022

(The Center Square) – The 2022 election for governor is likely to be an expensive and politically charged contest. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has already spent tens of millions of his own dollars on securing the job, is up for reelection. He denied having his eyes on the White House in 2024, which would be in the middle of a possible second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
floridapolitics.com

Florida Democrats ask Merrick Garland to intervene on state election proposals

Val Demings led a letter signed by every Democrat in Florida's congressional delegation. Democrats in Florida’s congressional delegation want Attorney General Merrick Garland to protect Florida voters from suppression efforts. U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat, led a letter co-signed by all 10 members of Florida’s House contingent...
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy