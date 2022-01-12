NOAA: 2021 had 20 disasters with damages in excess of $1 billion

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its annual report tallying the toll of extreme weather and climate disasters in the United States for the previous year. According to the agency, 688 lives were lost in 20 separate disasters that each reported damages of $1 billion or more with a total economic cost of $145 billion for 2021. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released its annual report tallying the toll of extreme weather and climate disasters in the United States for the previous year. According to the agency, 688 lives were lost in 20 separate disasters that each reported damages of $1 billion or more with a total economic cost of $145 billion for 2021.

Per the data, 2021 ranks second in terms of frequency of extreme weather events, third for costliest and was also determined to be one of the deadliest years recorded.

“The sobering power of NOAA’s annual data on billion-dollar disasters highlights a worsening and undeniable trend,” Rachel Cleetus, policy director and lead economist for the Climate and Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said in a statement. “This report underscores the reality of how the climate crisis is already affecting people’s lives and the economy with every region of the country having been affected.

“Additionally, the devastating toll and trauma imposed by extreme weather and climate disasters have, and continue to, hit some people harder than others with communities of color, low-income communities, and communities that have endured multiple disasters often bearing the brunt of its impacts. We simply cannot adapt to runaway climate change. To curtail the worst climate and extreme weather disasters, policymakers must take drastic actions to rein in global warming emissions across all sectors of the economy during this consequential decade and invest in climate resilience. This begins with Congress working together to pass the Build Back Better Act — a crucial step to shift sharply away from fossil fuels toward clean energy and ensure communities are better prepared for disasters before they strike. Fossil fuel companies and their allies shouldn’t be allowed to stand in the way of desperately needed climate action.”

Other significant issues from 2021 that impact the U.S. now include:

— The more than 6% increase of U.S. heat-trapping emissions in 2021 relative to 2020, as well as increased coal use resulting from volatile natural gas prices last year. At the same time, renewables continued to grow reaching 20 percent of the power mix in 2021.

— The previous year ranking as one of the hottest on record, according to recently released data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, with corroborating data expected this week from U.S. agencies NOAA and NASA.

— The connection between climate change and extreme weather events, such as more frequent and intense wildfires, drought, storms and floods.

— What local, state and federal governments can do — including passing the Build Back Better Act — to lower carbon emissions, transform the economy, and ensure communities are adequately prepared for climate change.

— How the United States can meet its climate pledge under the Paris Agreement to decrease its emissions at least 50 to 52 percent below 2005 levels within the next eight years.

— Recent attribution science showing the accountability of fossil fuel companies for climate impacts and damages.

The Union of Concerned Scientists puts rigorous, independent science to work to solve the planet’s most pressing problems. Joining with people across the country, member scientists combine technical analysis and effective advocacy to create innovative, practical solutions for a healthy, safe, and sustainable future. For more information, go to www.ucsusa.org.