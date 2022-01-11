Kanye West’s YEEZY GAP Debuts TV Spot, Featuring “Heaven & Hell” Music Video

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has dropped a new single, collaborating with rapper The Game. In the new track “Eazy,” Ye tackles his impending divorce with Kim Kardashian West and their shared custody of their four children. The rapper mentions comedian Pete Davidson, who is currently in a relationship with Kardashian.
“God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye raps on the new single.
Ye shared a teaser for “Eazy” on Instagram on Friday evening, posting a picture of a skinned monkey with the caption “MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY.”
The Game and...
