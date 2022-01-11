Kanye West’s YEEZY GAP Debuts TV Spot, Featuring “Heaven & Hell” Music Video

Today, it was unveiled that Yeezy Gap was set to collaborate with revered luxury house, Balenciaga. This was a collaboration seemingly formed through the long bromance between Demna [Gvasalia] and Ye [Kanye West]. Although this isn’t exactly the first time a fast fashion label has collaborated with a luxury brand, let’s not forget that Versace x H&M bomber jacket Ye loved, the news of Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga is certainly a hell of an announcement to kick off 2022. The first Yeezy Gap collection “engineered” by Balenciaga isn’t set to drop until June, but following the major announcement we couldn’t help but think about what we want to see from it. Here are some things we hope to see from this landmark partnership between two of fashion’s most exciting designers.

