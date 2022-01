If Texas high seniors want to graduate, they have to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form before the January 15th deadline. A federal study conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics says there are several reasons why students don’t complete the FAFSA. Some families believe they can cover the costs without the federal aid, or that they wouldn’t qualify for financial aid, or have don’t know what is it and don’t know how to complete one.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO