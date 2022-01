Game Freak has published a new article on its recruitment website where it entices people to work with the company and get themselves involved in the future of the Pokemon series. One of those involved in the feature is Shigeru Omori, who is the director behind the incredibly popular Pokemon Sword and Shield. He mentioned in the article that his main goal and those of the development team is to utilise new technologies to help create Pokemon games which “gamers desire, and give the feeling that Pokemon exists and lives with us.” The next entry in the Pokemon franchise is Pokemon Legends: Arceus which is out on 28th January. Here’s what was said:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO