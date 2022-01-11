ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uranium Stocks and ETFs: 5 Ways to Invest in Uranium

By Matt Whittaker
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNuclear power holds a unique spot in the transition from fossil fuels to sustainable energy. On the one hand, its main fuel, uranium, has to be mined, raising all sorts of environmental and social concerns if done irresponsibly. Radioactivity is also terrible for the environment in the event of an accident,...

Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
US News and World Report

7 of the Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy

Amid high demand and rising prices, analysts say these long-term stocks all stand to benefit. These seven names are great long-term stocks, according to RBC. Market conditions currently appear vague and confusing as lingering COVID-19 ordeals serve as the backdrop to a complex economic and market environment. Consumer price index numbers from December showed the highest spike in prices since 1982, driven by supply chain constraints and low labor supply. Yet demand chugs on undeterred. Expected higher interest rates could tamp down on inflation and benefit bank stocks but may also hamper broader economic growth. RBC Capital Markets recently released a report previewing their top 30 global ideas for 2022, all of which are high-conviction, long-term ideas that they also consider good investments for the first quarter. Here are seven of the best long-term stocks to buy, per RBC.
MarketRealist

The 5 Best Dividend Stocks for 2022

As investors reposition their portfolios in the new year, some are considering dividend stocks to ensure stability amid the Fed’s expected tightening and continued threat of COVID-19. Dividend stocks can also offer passive income. What are the best dividend stocks for 2022?. Article continues below advertisement. Dividends are the...
moneyweek.com

Why the uranium price is set to keep rising

Kazakhstan’s “dominant” role in the uranium market is “akin to that of the Opec+ group in crude oil”, says Neil Hume in the Financial Times. So turmoil in the country has sent uranium prices up more than 8% in a week to $45.65 a pound. The country is the world’s leading supplier of the nuclear fuel, accounting for more than 40% of supply. Globally, utility companies use about 180 million pounds of uranium per year, but only 125 million pounds is being mined, partly due to “a lack of investment in new deposits”. For now, the shortfall is being made up with stockpiles and re-purposed “military warheads”.
Entrepreneur

How To Invest In The Stock Market When You Are A Beginner

When it comes to investing in the stock market, at first glance, the easiest solution is to buy stocks. But which stocks to buy? And when should they be resold? There is another solution to accessing all of the world stock markets (United States, Europe, emerging countries, etc.) with reduced fees: ETFs.
OilPrice.com

Uranium Stocks Are Glowing Hot As Global Nuclear Ambitions Grow

For decades, the nuclear energy sector has been regarded as the black sheep of the alternative energy market family thanks to massive cost-overruns, poor public perception as well as a series of high-profile disasters such as Chernobyl, Fukushima and Three Miles Island. However, last year, the sector received a much-needed shot in the arm after the Trump administration sought a $1.5B bailout in a bid to create sufficient federal uranium stockpiles for national security purposes.
Seekingalpha.com

3 Simple Ways To Beat The Market With Stocks And ETFs

Every active investor is focused on 'beating the market' or 'seeking alpha.'. The goal of every active investor is to create more wealth by "beating the market". That means generating higher returns than a passive benchmark such as the S&P 500 Index, which can be easily invested in with an ETF such as SPDR S&P 500 (SPY). In other words, all active investors are "seeking alpha".
Entrepreneur

Top Stock Picks For 2022

After a brief yield-fueled market pullback to start the year, 2022’s looks ripe with fresh investment opportunities. Below I break down 6 innovation-powered picks for the rapidly digitalizing economic environment that the new normal is poised to drive materially higher. An Accommodative Fed. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words of...
Benzinga

10 Uranium And Nuclear Power Stocks To Watch Amid Musk, Dorsey Voicing Support And Kazakhstan Protests

Uranium and nuclear stocks are in the spotlight with several news items leading to investors searching for stocks with exposure to the sector. For years, nuclear energy was considered an energy source not favored by many and has faced regulatory hurdles to continue. Here is a look at the latest developments in the sector and new people supporting nuclear energy and some stocks to watch.
Seeking Alpha

Uranium expert weighs in - sees spot prices up ~20% from here

In a call hosted by Bank of America, Co-founder and Managing Director of Numerco, Scott Lawrence, weighed in on recent news flow in the Uranium market. Numerco, a wholesale supply and logistics specialist in the low-carbon energy space, shared their expectation for uranium prices (OTCPK:SRUUF) to rise ~20% from current levels, as an uptick in contracting throughout 2022 leads to a tighter market.
mining.com

Energy Fuels says could ramp uranium output if Kazakh supply dips

United States-based Energy Fuels Inc said on Thursday it could start producing 500,000 pounds annually of uranium within six months if prices for the nuclear fuel rise due to the political unrest in Kazakhstan. Energy Fuels says its production could then ramp to 2.5 million pounds annually within 18 months...
investing.com

Cameco: Why There's Lots Of 2022 Upside Potential For This Uranium Miner's Stock

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Analysts are bullish on one of the world’s leading uranium producers. Uranium is a silvery-grey metal in the actinide series of the periodic table. Its primary use is for fuel in nuclear power plants, making the metal an energy commodity. One kilogram of uranium can produce as much energy as 1,500 tons of coal.
