Hungary Sets April 3 Election With PM Orban Facing United Opposition

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary will hold an election on April 3 where nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of Europe's longest-serving leaders and a foe of immigration, will face a close race against an opposition united against him for the first time. The 58-year-old Orban, who rose to power in...

